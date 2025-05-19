Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday reaffirmed China’s role as one of Indonesia’s most strategic partners, particularly in the sectors of trade, industry, and technology.

Speaking at a high-level business forum attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and around 160 business leaders from both nations at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta, Prabowo mentioned the deepening economic ties between the two countries.

“Our bilateral trade has now exceeded US$130 billion annually, and beyond that, we see China as an essential partner in developing our industrial and technological capabilities,” Prabowo said in his address.

He pointed to a number of successful joint projects, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail, industrial zone development, biodiesel initiatives, and other sustainable technology collaborations. These efforts, he noted, reflect the shared commitment of both nations to building a strong, green, and prosperous future.

“I sincerely thank the various Chinese institutions that have contributed to our economy by creating jobs, driving technological transformation, and fostering trust between our business communities,” Prabowo said.

The president also shared his impression after meeting with many Chinese entrepreneurs, describing them as committed and willing to align with Indonesia’s values of fairness and local socio-economic conditions.

“They have shown openness in listening to our needs and priorities. This marks a promising step forward,” he added.

The event is part of Premier Li’s three-day official visit to Indonesia, from May 24 to 26, which also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

