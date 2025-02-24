Prabowo: Danantara to Focus on Nickel, AI, and Renewable Energy

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
February 24, 2025 | 6:28 pm
The front view of the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (BPI Danantara) office in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
The front view of the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (BPI Danantara) office in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s newly inaugurated sovereign wealth fund, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), will prioritize investments in mineral processing, artificial intelligence (AI), and renewable energy as it begins operations, President Prabowo Subianto announced.

With an initial investment of $20 billion (Rp 325.8 trillion), Danantara will drive strategic projects focused on industrialization and technological advancement. Key sectors include nickel, bauxite, and copper processing, data center development, AI, oil refineries, petrochemical plants, food and protein production, aquaculture, and renewable energy.

“These billion-dollar strategic projects will shape the future of Indonesia’s economy, focusing on nickel, AI, and other high-impact industries,” Prabowo said in Jakarta on Monday.

Danantara is expected to consolidate and optimize state assets, managing more than $900 billion (Rp 14,724 trillion), making it one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. The fund will oversee 20 national projects to reduce reliance on raw material exports and increase the added value of Indonesia’s natural resources.

Prabowo said Danantara’s investments will generate high-quality jobs and contribute to long-term national prosperity.

“These are the sectors that will determine the future, resilience, and independence of our nation,” he said.

With Danantara’s establishment, Prabowo envisions transforming State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) into key drivers of national development.

“Danantara marks a new era for BUMN—not just as business entities but as national assets that serve as agents of development, economic growth, and public welfare,” he added.

#Economy
