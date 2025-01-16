Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
January 16, 2025 | 8:52 pm
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the national congress of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) in Jakarta, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the national congress of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) in Jakarta, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday called for stronger collaboration between businesses and the government to achieve an ambitious economic growth target of 8 percent, as he welcomed the new leadership of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

Since taking office last October, Prabowo has prioritized the economic growth target as the cornerstone of his administration’s policies.

Speaking at the Kadin congress in Jakarta, the president expressed confidence in reaching the target despite global challenges, including escalating geopolitical tensions and rivalries among major powers.

“I believe that our economy can grow by 8 percent or even more,” Prabowo said. “My confidence is based on statistics because I believe in science.”

The event marked a peaceful resolution to the leadership conflict within Kadin that began in September last year. Anindya Bakrie was named the new chairman by acclamation, succeeding Arsjad Rasjid, who initially resisted stepping down midway through his term. As part of the settlement, Arsjad was appointed head of Kadin’s advisory council.

Prabowo congratulated Kadin on the successful congress, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation.

“Allow me to congratulate Kadin on the successful congress to consolidate the organization. We always prioritize unity, harmony, and mutual cooperation,” he said in an apparent reference to the previous struggle for power in Kadin.
 
Before delivering his address, Prabowo was seated between Anindya and Arsjad, signaling reconciliation within the organization.

“Leaders must agree to cooperate. It’s not important who is number one, two, or three. Leadership roles can rotate, but we cannot have too many people acting as chairman simultaneously,” Prabowo added.

The president emphasized the critical role of businesses in achieving the government’s economic agenda, expressing confidence in Kadin’s ability to drive growth and prosperity.

“Let’s work together to achieve the people’s prosperity under the leadership of entrepreneurs,” Prabowo said.

