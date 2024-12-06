Prabowo Hosts Japanese Business Delegation to Strengthen Economic Ties

Jakarta. Indonesia is ramping up efforts to attract Japanese investment across various sectors, with President Prabowo Subianto hosting members of the Japan-Indonesia Association (Japinda) and the Japan Jakarta Club (JJC) at the Presidential Palace this week.

The meetings discussed commitments from Japanese businesses to deepen their engagement in Indonesia’s economic development, focusing on automotive, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure projects.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced on Thursday that Toyota Tsusho, the trading arm of Toyota Group, has pledged its support for Indonesia’s automotive sector. The commitment includes initiatives to develop a national car and expand access to international markets.

The discussions also spotlighted Sumitomo Forestry’s plans to broaden its agricultural and forestry operations. Currently managing peatlands in West Kalimantan for reforestation and ecosystem restoration, Sumitomo has committed to restoring forests in Central Kalimantan and improving land management practices for sustainable agriculture.

Energy investment was another major focus, particularly the $21 billion Inpex Masela gas project, which is nearing the final stages of its technical design. The project incorporates advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies. Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani said the project, in development for over two decades, is expected to break ground next year.

President Prabowo also invited Japanese firms to participate in the ambitious Great Giant Seawall project. This 40-kilometer flood barrier, designed to protect Jakarta from rising sea levels, has the potential to extend up to 600 kilometers. “We are calling on Japanese construction companies to join this critical initiative,” Rosan said.

In addition to economic partnerships, discussions extended to collaborations in healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability. Prabowo encouraged Japanese universities to establish campuses in Indonesia and called for student exchange programs to strengthen educational ties.

The dialogue continued with a luncheon at the State Palace on Friday, attended by President Prabowo, Anindya Bakrie, Chair of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Foreign Minister Sugiono, and Airlangga. Anindya said that Japan is seeking partnerships with countries featuring growing, youthful populations to address its aging demographic challenges.

“Indonesia presents a golden opportunity under President Prabowo’s administration. Japan views Indonesia as a trusted partner with a long history of mutually beneficial relations,” Anindya said.

