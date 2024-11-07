Prabowo Introduces New Intelligence Agency under Finance Minister

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has signed a decree establishing a specialized intelligence unit under the direct authority of the finance minister. This decree also includes the creation of two new directorates within the Finance Ministry, which is currently led by Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

The new unit, formally named the Financial Technology, Information, and Intelligence Agency, is tasked with developing and managing information and communication technology (ICT) as well as financial intelligence to support the ministry's operations.

In addition to ICT and financial intelligence, the agency will handle the management of strategic financial data and information for the ministry, as outlined in the decree signed on November 5.

The decree specifies that the agency will be responsible for "drafting technical policies, programs, and development plans related to ICT, financial data, and financial intelligence, as well as driving digital transformation."

The agency is expected to establish a secretariat and can open up to six regional offices across the country to enhance its reach and effectiveness.

Furthermore, the decree mandates the formation of the Directorate General of Strategic Economy and Fiscal and the Directorate General of Financial Sector Stability and Development. These new directorates aim to strengthen the Finance Ministry's organizational capacity in response to global economic challenges.

