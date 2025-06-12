Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

Alfida Rizki Febrianna, Ricki Harahap
June 26, 2025 | 3:47 pm
SHARE
The Ijen Geothermal Power Plant in Bondowoso, East Java. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)
The Ijen Geothermal Power Plant in Bondowoso, East Java. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)

Banyuwangi, E. Java. President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday officially launched the development and operation of renewable energy (RE) projects in 15 Indonesian provinces, marking a major step in the country’s push toward energy self-sufficiency. The total investment for the projects amounts to Rp 25 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion).

The inauguration was conducted virtually from Bali and symbolically centered at the Ijen Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP) in Bondowoso, East Java. The ceremony was also connected live to other project sites nationwide.

Alongside the renewable energy projects, President Prabowo also inaugurated a 30,000-barrel-per-day oil production increase at the Cepu Block in Blora, Central Java.

"I hereby inaugurate the renewable energy development and operations across 15 provinces, the 30,000-barrel increase at Cepu Block, and the groundbreaking of five geothermal power plants across Indonesia," said Prabowo during the video conference on Thursday.

Advertisement

The projects include eight geothermal power plants (PLTPs) and several solar power plants (PLTSs). The total installed capacity from these renewable energy projects is 379.7 megawatts (MW), according to Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces
President Prabowo Subianto launches renewable energy projects in 15 provinces during a virtual ceremony from Bali, centered at the Ijen Geothermal Power Plant in Bondowoso, East Java, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)
Read More:
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

Among the key projects inaugurated is the Blawan Ijen Unit 1 Geothermal Power Plant, a collaboration between Medco Power and Ormat Technologies through Medco’s subsidiary, PT Medco Cahaya Geothermal (MCG).

The Ijen PLTP is expected to reach a total capacity of 110 MW upon completion and provide clean energy to roughly 85,000 households across Java and Bali.

"The portion inaugurated today at this site (Blawan Ijen) is 34.9 MW, which marks the first phase. The second phase will add 45 MW, and the third phase will contribute around 25 MW, bringing the total to approximately 110 MW," Bahlil explained.

President Prabowo emphasized the strategic importance of the projects for Indonesia’s long-term energy security and independence.

“This is a very important milestone for our development as a nation. These programs and projects, along with many more to come, are part of our efforts to make Indonesia self-sufficient in energy,” he said.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

 Prabowo launches Rp 25T renewable energy projects in 15 provinces, targeting 379.7 MW capacity.
Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News Jun 25, 2025 | 1:22 pm

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
Business Jun 24, 2025 | 11:44 pm

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

 The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts and will be developed across Sumatra and Kalimantan.
Indonesia Urged to Act on $8 Billion Low-Carbon Fuel Export Opportunity
Business Jun 24, 2025 | 11:23 pm

Indonesia Urged to Act on $8 Billion Low-Carbon Fuel Export Opportunity

 Eurocham expert urges early investment to capitalize on global demand and incentives.
Indonesian President Reaffirms Respect for G7 When Speaking at Putin’s Event
News Jun 21, 2025 | 5:46 am

Indonesian President Reaffirms Respect for G7 When Speaking at Putin’s Event

 Indonesian president denies geopolitical shift, reasserts non-aligned stance during visit to Russia.
Indonesia Adds a Population the Size of Singapore Every Year, Prabowo Tells Russian Forum 
Business Jun 20, 2025 | 11:34 pm

Indonesia Adds a Population the Size of Singapore Every Year, Prabowo Tells Russian Forum 

 President highlights food, energy, and education reforms as pillars of national strategy at St. Petersburg economic gathering.
Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says
News Jun 16, 2025 | 5:37 pm

Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says

 Indonesia isn't a G7 member, but the president has been invited to the summit as a guest by the host government.
Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM
News Jun 16, 2025 | 1:29 pm

Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM

 Prabowo is on his first-ever state visit to close neighbor Singapore.
Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase
News Jun 13, 2025 | 9:33 am

Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase

 Now that the MoU is signed, both sides will engage in a series of negotiations to finalize the details of the KAAN jet contract.
Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court
News Jun 12, 2025 | 2:27 pm

Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court

 Prabowo raises judges’ salaries by up to 280% as a Rp 1 trillion bribery scandal hits the Supreme Court, vowing to clean up the judiciary.

The Latest

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm
Business 30 minutes ago

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

 Danantara invests $120M via Pertamina NRE to acquire 20% of Philippine solar firm CREC, marking its first overseas renewable investment.
Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

 Prabowo launches Rp 25T renewable energy projects in 15 provinces, targeting 379.7 MW capacity.
Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog
Business 2 hours ago

Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog

 Qatari firm Al Qilaa to build 50,000 affordable units in Indonesia’s $2.5B housing project, part of efforts to cut 15M-unit backlog.
Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

 Indonesia and the rest of the world has two weeks until Trump's reciprocal tariffs enter into force.
New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax
Business 3 hours ago

New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax

 Finance Ministry to shift PPh 22 collection to e‑commerce marketplaces, targeting sellers with annual turnover above Rp 500M.
News Index

Most Popular

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
1
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
2
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
3
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
4
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
5
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Export Drops 39 Pct as EU Buys Less
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED