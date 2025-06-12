Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

Banyuwangi, E. Java. President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday officially launched the development and operation of renewable energy (RE) projects in 15 Indonesian provinces, marking a major step in the country’s push toward energy self-sufficiency. The total investment for the projects amounts to Rp 25 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion).

The inauguration was conducted virtually from Bali and symbolically centered at the Ijen Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP) in Bondowoso, East Java. The ceremony was also connected live to other project sites nationwide.

Alongside the renewable energy projects, President Prabowo also inaugurated a 30,000-barrel-per-day oil production increase at the Cepu Block in Blora, Central Java.

"I hereby inaugurate the renewable energy development and operations across 15 provinces, the 30,000-barrel increase at Cepu Block, and the groundbreaking of five geothermal power plants across Indonesia," said Prabowo during the video conference on Thursday.

Advertisement

The projects include eight geothermal power plants (PLTPs) and several solar power plants (PLTSs). The total installed capacity from these renewable energy projects is 379.7 megawatts (MW), according to Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

President Prabowo Subianto launches renewable energy projects in 15 provinces during a virtual ceremony from Bali, centered at the Ijen Geothermal Power Plant in Bondowoso, East Java, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)

Among the key projects inaugurated is the Blawan Ijen Unit 1 Geothermal Power Plant, a collaboration between Medco Power and Ormat Technologies through Medco’s subsidiary, PT Medco Cahaya Geothermal (MCG).

The Ijen PLTP is expected to reach a total capacity of 110 MW upon completion and provide clean energy to roughly 85,000 households across Java and Bali.

"The portion inaugurated today at this site (Blawan Ijen) is 34.9 MW, which marks the first phase. The second phase will add 45 MW, and the third phase will contribute around 25 MW, bringing the total to approximately 110 MW," Bahlil explained.

President Prabowo emphasized the strategic importance of the projects for Indonesia’s long-term energy security and independence.

“This is a very important milestone for our development as a nation. These programs and projects, along with many more to come, are part of our efforts to make Indonesia self-sufficient in energy,” he said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: