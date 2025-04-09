Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will meet his Emirati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known as MBZ, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the world tries to mitigate the US tariff rollout.

Prabowo has just kicked off his five-leg Middle East tour, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the first stop. The president revealed that he would be discussing geoeconomics with MBZ without going into more detail on the Abu Dhabi trip.

However, Prabowo's visit came at a time when countries across the globe are trying to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo. Trump recently decided to slap 32 percent reciprocal tariffs on goods coming from Indonesia, while the levy on Emirati products stands at 10 percent.

"I will meet MBZ to consult and exchange our views on the world's geopolitical and geoeconomic developments," Prabowo told the press at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.

The presidential press bureau reported that Prabowo had safely landed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning local time.

After his UAE trip, Prabowo is set to fly to Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan, in that order. The reciprocal tariffs on all five countries are lower than that of Indonesia. Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are subject to a 10 percent tariff. The rates are higher for Jordan, reaching 20 percent. Trump's 10 percent baseline tariff already came into effect on Saturday.

