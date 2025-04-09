Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff

Agnes Valentina Christa
April 9, 2025 | 2:11 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto kicks off Middle East tour from Jakarta on April 9, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto kicks off Middle East tour from Jakarta on April 9, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will meet his Emirati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known as MBZ, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the world tries to mitigate the US tariff rollout.

Prabowo has just kicked off his five-leg Middle East tour, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the first stop. The president revealed that he would be discussing geoeconomics with MBZ without going into more detail on the Abu Dhabi trip.

However, Prabowo's visit came at a time when countries across the globe are trying to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo. Trump recently decided to slap 32 percent reciprocal tariffs on goods coming from Indonesia, while the levy on Emirati products stands at 10 percent.

"I will meet MBZ to consult and exchange our views on the world's geopolitical and geoeconomic developments," Prabowo told the press at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport. 

Advertisement

The presidential press bureau reported that Prabowo had safely landed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning local time.

After his UAE trip, Prabowo is set to fly to Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan, in that order. The reciprocal tariffs on all five countries are lower than that of Indonesia. Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are subject to a 10 percent tariff. The rates are higher for Jordan, reaching 20 percent. Trump's 10 percent baseline tariff already came into effect on Saturday.

Tags:
#Trade #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million
Business 3 hours ago

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million

 To maintain the integrity of the subsidy program, the resale of subsidized homes remains tightly regulated.
Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff
Business 4 hours ago

Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff

 Trump has decided to slap 32 percent reciprocal tariffs on goods coming from Indonesia, while the UAE's rate stands at 10 percent.Trump
Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut
Business 4 hours ago

Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut

 The smelter had successfully produced its first batch of high-purity copper cathodes, with a target annual output of 220,000 tons.
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
Business 4 hours ago

Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”

 Companies have been subject to a policy that requires them to source part of its components domestically.
Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

 Pegadaian ensures that the customers' personal data and gold balances are safe during the system maintenance.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
1
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
2
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
3
IDX Braces for A Significant Drop After Eid Holiday as Asia Markets Plunge Over Trump Tariffs
4
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
5
Malaysia’s Anwar, Prabowo Meet over Collective ASEAN Response to Trump Tariff
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED