Prabowo Says Indonesia to Achieve Food Self-Sufficiency This Year

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto announced on Wednesday that Indonesia will no longer rely on imports for key food commodities, including rice, corn, and salt, by the end of 2025.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo said the country is on track to achieve food self-sufficiency, thanks to strategic policies and hard work.

“I have received reports from ministers confirming that by the end of 2025, we will no longer import rice, corn, and salt. This demonstrates how strong will, hard work, and well-aimed policies can make significant differences,” Prabowo told cabinet members.

Prabowo stressed that food self-sufficiency is vital for national sovereignty, especially amid rising geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global food supply chains.

“Many food-producing countries have restricted exports to secure their domestic needs. We must reduce reliance on foreign supplies. History tells us that self-sufficient nations always emerge the strongest during global crises,” he said.

Currently, some of the largest rice-producing nations have implemented export restrictions to prioritize their domestic markets. For instance, India, which accounts for over 40 percent of global rice exports, imposed a ban on the export of non-basmati white rice in 2023 to ensure domestic food security.

Similarly, Vietnam and Thailand, major rice exporters, have imposed quotas or revised their export policies to stabilize domestic prices and supplies. These moves have tightened the global rice market, amplifying the need for countries like Indonesia to strengthen their self-reliance.

Prabowo underscored the need for technology adoption and continuous innovation to sustain food self-sufficiency. He stated that the government is committed to substantial investments in science and technology to improve agricultural productivity and enhance Indonesia’s competitiveness.

“Self-sufficiency in food and energy will require the adoption of technology and continuous innovations,” he said.

Despite Prabowo’s optimism, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported earlier this week that national rice production declined slightly in 2024, reaching 30.41 million tons compared to 31.1 million tons in 2023. However, the government has set an ambitious rice production target of 32 million tons for 2025.

