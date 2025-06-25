Prabowo Secures $27 Billion Business Deals from Saudi’s MBS Talks

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 3, 2025 | 10:51 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto meets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the latter's palace in Jeddah, on July 2, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto meets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the latter's palace in Jeddah, on July 2, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto recently wrapped up his first-ever state visit to Saudi Arabia with business deals totaling $27 billion.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) hosted Prabowo for talks at his palace in Jeddah on Wednesday local time. The Indonesian leader had an intention to deepen bilateral economic ties in mind when he jetted off to Jeddah. A joint leaders’ statement showed that Prabowo would not return to Jakarta empty-handed after Saudi and Indonesian businesses signed a string of deals that day. 

“Both sides welcomed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding [MoUs] during this visit between private sector institutions, amounting to about $27 billion in a number of fields,” a joint statement on the high-level talks reads.

“[They include] clean energy, petrochemical industries, and aviation fuel services, which reflects the aspirations of both sides towards an advanced economic partnership.”

Advertisement

A separate statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry listed the companies that had signed the business-to-business (B2B) agreements during that visit, many of whom were state-owned enterprises (SOEs). 

For instance, Indonesia’s sovereign fund Danantara had inked an investment MoU with Riyadh-based energy giant ACWA Power for a 10-gigawatt renewable energy project. The state-run oil company Pertamina and ACWA Power agreed to jointly develop projects that can generate up to 500 megawatts of clean energy. Its commercial sub-holding company Pertamina Patra Niaga will team up with Alshams for jet fuel services.

Construction firm Waskita Karya and its Saudi counterpart Pladco will work together on a construction project in the Arab nation. 

The ministry revealed that VELA and SISA had struck a deal for the development and assembly plant of the so-called Alpha aircraft.

Indonesia also announced a partnership involving the Yogyakarta-based Cyber Mantra, a company called Forytine Arch, and a Saudi tech company, ITEAC. The three are set to jointly develop a digital technology center in Saudi Arabia. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his Saudi trip, Prabowo said that he had “very productive talks” with MBS. He added: “We have agreed to step up partnership across the board. I'm very satisfied [with the results].”

Read More:
Prabowo Jets Off to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Investment Talks with MBS

Tags:
#Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Secures $27 Billion Business Deals from Saudi’s MBS Talks
Business 60 minutes ago

Prabowo Secures $27 Billion Business Deals from Saudi’s MBS Talks

 The state-run oil company Pertamina and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power agreed to jointly develop clean energy projects of up to 500 megawatts.
A Blind Spot No More, the World is Watching Indonesia
Opinion 2 hours ago

A Blind Spot No More, the World is Watching Indonesia

 Pundits have long demanded that Indonesia ‘plays its part’ in foreign affairs. This administration has answered the call.
Prabowo Jets Off to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Investment Talks with MBS
News Jul 1, 2025 | 5:14 pm

Prabowo Jets Off to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Investment Talks with MBS

 Prabowo's upcoming talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will also result in some MoUs, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia
Business Jul 1, 2025 | 9:47 am

Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia

 Pertamina raises non-subsidized fuel prices across Indonesia effective July 1, with Pertamax and diesel prices increasing.
President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta
Business Jun 30, 2025 | 7:42 pm

President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta

 President Prabowo inaugurates Danantara Indonesia's new headquarters in Jakarta as the agency expands efforts to drive investment and growth
Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur Agree to Jointly Tap Ambalat’s Oil and Gas Reserves
Business Jun 27, 2025 | 8:31 pm

Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur Agree to Jointly Tap Ambalat’s Oil and Gas Reserves

 Indonesia and Malaysia agree to jointly develop the Ambalat oil block, easing a decades-old maritime dispute while boosting energy ties
Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels
Business Jun 27, 2025 | 12:58 pm

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels

 The company’s fleet now serves 65 international routes, a significant jump from 11 routes in 2021, reflecting its rapid global expansion.
Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024
Special Updates Jun 26, 2025 | 11:25 pm

Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental recorded Rp 7.56 trillion in revenue last year.
Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm
Business Jun 26, 2025 | 4:49 pm

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

 Danantara invests $120M via Pertamina NRE to acquire 20% of Philippine solar firm CREC, marking its first overseas renewable investment.
Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara
Lifestyle Jun 25, 2025 | 11:06 pm

Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara

 The special economic zone will combine international-standard healthcare services with premium tourism facilities.

The Latest

Del Monte, 139-Year-Old Canned Food Maker, Files for Bankruptcy
Business 13 minutes ago

Del Monte, 139-Year-Old Canned Food Maker, Files for Bankruptcy

 Del Monte, known for its canned fruits and vegetables, has filed for bankruptcy protection as consumers turn to healthier, cheaper options.
Prabowo Secures $27 Billion Business Deals from Saudi’s MBS Talks
Business 60 minutes ago

Prabowo Secures $27 Billion Business Deals from Saudi’s MBS Talks

 The state-run oil company Pertamina and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power agreed to jointly develop clean energy projects of up to 500 megawatts.
A Blind Spot No More, the World is Watching Indonesia
Opinion 2 hours ago

A Blind Spot No More, the World is Watching Indonesia

 Pundits have long demanded that Indonesia ‘plays its part’ in foreign affairs. This administration has answered the call.
Velodrome-Manggarai LRT Project On Track for 2026 Launch
News 2 hours ago

Velodrome-Manggarai LRT Project On Track for 2026 Launch

 Jakarta’s LRT Phase 1B hits 56.8% completion, keeping its 2026 launch on track and aiming to ease congestion between Velodrome and Manggarai
Passenger Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait, Leaving 38 Missing and Four Dead
News 2 hours ago

Passenger Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait, Leaving 38 Missing and Four Dead

 A passenger ferry sank in the Bali Strait, leaving 38 missing and four dead as Indonesian rescue teams battle rough seas to find survivors.
News Index

Most Popular

Garuda Indonesia to Expand Fleet, Routes as Shareholders Approve Restructuring
1
Garuda Indonesia to Expand Fleet, Routes as Shareholders Approve Restructuring
2
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
3
Finance Minister: Indonesia's Tax Revenue Unlikely to Meet 2025 Target
4
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
5
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Jumps to $7 Billion as Trump’s Tariffs Loom
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED