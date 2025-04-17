Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto predicted that Indonesia’s newly formed sovereign wealth agency, Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management (Danantara), could eventually control assets worth $1 trillion if if handled effectively.

Speaking at the Danantara-BUMN Town Hall at the Jakarta Convention Center on Monday, Prabowo said early calculations revealed the country's untapped financial potential. “When we reviewed our assets, it turned out we are rich. Danantara’s wealth could exceed $1 trillion if managed properly,” Prabowo said. “If handled with good governance, this could generate enormous funds for our nation.”

Prabowo stressed that Danantara must operate with strict transparency and serve as a driver of Indonesia’s economic resurgence. "This is the nation’s wealth. It must be managed diligently, preserved with transparent and rigorous systems because it can drive our national revival," he said.

Advertisement

Danantara, launched earlier this year, is tasked with consolidating and optimizing state-owned assets. The agency currently oversees 844 entities, including parent companies, subsidiaries, and sub-subsidiaries previously held under various state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The consolidation officially began on March 21, 2025.

In his remarks, Prabowo urged Danantara’s leadership and BUMN executives to abandon outdated and inefficient practices. He called for a thorough evaluation of directors' performance, emphasizing the need to prioritize integrity and professionalism. "If they underperform, misuse authority, or act improperly, they must be replaced," he said.

Rosan Roeslani, CEO of Danantara, echoed Prabowo’s directives. He said Danantara would carefully select directors with clean legal records and professional expertise to ensure efficient and ethical management. “The President’s message is clear: practices from the past that are improper must end. We must choose only those who are truly professional and clean,” Rosan said during the Town Hall.

Danantara aims to be more than just a passive asset manager. According to Rosan, it is expected to aggressively optimize national assets, deliver consistent profits, and transform former BUMNs into globally competitive players. "The return targets have been set to increase significantly," Rosan said, stressing that strong corporate governance, transparency, accountability, and sustainability would be at the heart of Danantara’s operations.

The timing of Danantara’s launch is strategic, Rosan added, citing rising global geopolitical and economic tensions. “Countries today must strengthen their domestic economies. We cannot rely on external forces," he said. "Danantara’s formation reflects Indonesia’s commitment to economic sovereignty."

The agency is positioned as a pillar for Indonesia’s journey toward economic resilience and long-term prosperity. It will channel dividends from state-owned enterprises into strategic sectors and support large-scale national development programs.

Established officially on February 24, 2025, Danantara is seen as a cornerstone of Prabowo’s broader strategy to secure Indonesia’s financial future amid a volatile global environment.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: