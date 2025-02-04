Prabowo to Continue Nusantara Development with $3 Billion Budget Until 2029

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 4, 2025 | 3:29 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto, center, leads a meeting discussing the development of the new national capital Nusantara at the presidential office in Jakarta, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Nusantara Authority)
President Prabowo Subianto, center, leads a meeting discussing the development of the new national capital Nusantara at the presidential office in Jakarta, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Nusantara Authority)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has confirmed that his administration will continue the development of the new national capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan, a project initiated by his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, a senior official said on Monday.

While Jokowi made Nusantara a key part of his legacy --spending his final weeks in office at the half-finished presidential palace -- his successor has shown less enthusiasm for the project, prioritizing his flagship free nutritious meal program for school-aged children instead.

Prabowo has not visited Nusantara since taking office in October.

The current administration has allocated Rp 48.8 trillion ($3 billion) for Nusantara’s development through 2029, with a focus on constructing legislative and judiciary buildings, according to Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Spatial Development.

“The president has confirmed that the Nusantara project will continue, with a budget of Rp 48.8 trillion allocated from 2025 to 2029,” Agus said after a meeting with Prabowo at the State Palace in Jakarta.

With the State Palace and the Garuda Palace already completed, the government is shifting its focus to constructing Parliament and judiciary facilities, he added.

Agus acknowledged that Prabowo’s administration is prioritizing food and energy self-sufficiency over the next five years but stressed that infrastructure development remains a key agenda.

“This does not mean infrastructure development is secondary,” he said.

Early estimates indicate that Indonesia needs $33 billion for the full capital relocation from Jakarta to Nusantara. However, the government plans to cover only 20 percent of the total cost, with the remainder expected to come from private sector investments.

Meanwhile, Nusantara Authority Chairman Basuki Hadimuljono recently said that President Prabowo is scheduled to begin working from Nusantara on August 17, 2028, coinciding with Indonesia’s 83rd Independence Day celebrations.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo to Continue Nusantara Development with $3 Billion Budget Until 2029
Business 4 hours ago

Prabowo to Continue Nusantara Development with $3 Billion Budget Until 2029

 Prabowo has not visited Nusantara since taking office in October.
Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China
Business 5 hours ago

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China

 A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did.
Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land
Business 5 hours ago

Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land

 The decision was made after these companies failed to manage the forests sustainably for the economic benefit of surrounding communities.
Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia
Business 9 hours ago

Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia

 Shell Indonesia faces fuel shortages at several gas stations due to procurement and distribution challenges.
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
News 9 hours ago

Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained

 The Jakarta Metro Police raided a gay party at a hotel in South Jakarta, detaining 56 individuals and naming three as suspects.
News Index

Most Popular

Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
1
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
4
Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce
5
Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED