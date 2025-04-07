Prabowo to Meet Investors, Economists to Address US Tariffs, Market Concerns

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
April 7, 2025 | 8:13 pm
President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to meet with investors, market players, and economists in Jakarta on Tuesday, as his administration scrambles to contain market jitters following the United States' decision to impose a 32 percent import tariff on Indonesian goods.

The event, to be held at Menara Mandiri in South Jakarta, comes as global markets brace for volatility sparked by President Donald Trump’s sweeping new trade policy, which targets several key trading partners including China and ASEAN. Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the meeting will serve as a platform for Prabowo to directly outline his economic vision and policy responses.

“The meeting will address our broader economic outlook, including our response to the import tariffs imposed by President Trump,” Airlangga told reporters Monday after a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace.

Read More:
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
Among the attendees are expected to be senior government officials, financial sector leaders, and national media. The timing is critical: Indonesian markets are set to reopen Tuesday after the weeklong Eid holiday, and analysts are forecasting sharp declines.

“We expect the JCI to drop by 2 percent to 3 percent when trading resumes,” said Ibrahim Assuaibi, an analyst at Laba Forexindo Berjangka. “The US tariff decision has spooked markets and will likely prompt further risk aversion.”

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) plunged 6.1 percent in a single session on March, 18—its worst performance in years—triggering a temporary trading halt.

Read More:
Indonesia Says US Envoy’s Absence Has Little Impact on Trump Tariff Negotiations

Trump’s April 2 decision to raise import duties is part of a broader effort to rebalance US trade relationships. For Indonesia, the tariff hike threatens to undermine its export competitiveness in sectors ranging from textiles to electronics, which rely heavily on access to the American market.

Speaking at a harvest event in West Java on Monday, Prabowo maintained a measured tone, saying Indonesia would not retaliate but instead pursue a diplomatic solution.

“We remain calm and strong. We are ready to negotiate with any country, including the United States,” he told farmers in Majalengka.

Prabowo also announced plans to send a high-level delegation to Washington in the coming weeks to begin trade talks, signaling Jakarta’s preference for engagement over confrontation.

