Prabowo to Try to Secure Ford, Volkswagen Investments in First Foreign Trip

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 4, 2024 | 3:53 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto awaits the arrival of foreign dignitaries at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, on Oct. 22, 2024. On his third day in office, Prabowo continues to welcome state visitors. (ANTARA PHOTO/Sigid Kurniawan)
President Prabowo Subianto awaits the arrival of foreign dignitaries at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, on Oct. 22, 2024. On his third day in office, Prabowo continues to welcome state visitors. (ANTARA PHOTO/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto would try to lure foreign investments from the American automotive giant Ford and its German counterpart Volkswagen when he goes on his first foreign trip later this month, a minister said Monday.

Prabowo plans to spend most of November abroad, just weeks after assuming office.

He will meet the leaders of G20 -- the rich-country club that includes Germany and the US -- in Brazil. The government has confirmed Prabowo’s attendance at the Peru forum of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)  -- another alliance that the US is part of. The newly inaugurated president will stop by China and the US to meet their respective leaders -- Xi Jinping and Joe Biden -- before coming to the said multilateral fora. 

According to State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, Prabowo is set to give an extra push for Indonesia’s goal of developing its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem when he travels abroad.

Advertisement

“Regarding Mr. President [upcoming] overseas tour, I have told Foreign Minister [Sugiono] to include this on [Prabowo’s] agenda … for the president to start the discussions on pushing for Ford Motor Company’s investments in Indonesia. The same goes for Volkswagen,” Erick told the country’s lawmakers during a hearing session in Jakarta.

“Indonesia wants to play a role in the global EV battery supply chain,” Erick said.

Nickel miner Vale has partnered with Ford and Chinese cobalt supplier Huayou to build a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi. According to media reports, Vale was seeking to work with Volkswagen for the high-pressure acid leach facility -- which extracts valuable metals from laterite ores -- in the South Sulawesi village of Sorowako. The Indonesian government has a 34 percent stake in Vale via the state mining holding company: MIND ID.

Attracting foreign investors has been a huge part of Indonesia’s grand plan for mining industrialization. Since 2020, Indonesia has stopped exporting unprocessed nickel ores in favor of producing semi-finished or finished goods at home. This way, the nickel-abundant country can ship out goods that can give a bigger boost to the economy. The import restrictions on nickel -- a mainstay ingredient in EV battery manufacturing -- also aim to nudge global carmakers and battery producers into setting up their production plants in Indonesia. 

This strategy of having Indonesia move up the EV value chain was an integral part of the former Joko “Jokowi” Widodo government’s economic policies. And Prabowo has talked of his intentions to carry on Jokowi’s domestic processing policy on multiple occasions. 

Tags:
#Automotive #Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Final Day of Voting in the US Is Here after Tens of Millions Already Cast Ballots
News 16 minutes ago

Final Day of Voting in the US Is Here after Tens of Millions Already Cast Ballots

 A top election official in Georgia said the big day could look like a “ghost town” at the polls.
Prabowo Picks Basuki Hadimuljono to Lead New Capital Authority
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Picks Basuki Hadimuljono to Lead New Capital Authority

 Basuki was previously the acting head of the Nusantara Capital Authority after its former chief Bambang Susantono resigned in mid-2024.
Indonesia’s Economy Slows to 4.95 Pct in Q3-2024
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia’s Economy Slows to 4.95 Pct in Q3-2024

 Indonesia's economic growth has slowed from 5.05 percent yoy in Q2-2024 to 4.95 percent the following quarter, BPS says.
Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins

 A Harris government might only grant entry for Indonesian nickel and its processed goods if they meet green standards, expert says.
Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania
News 5 hours ago

Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania

 Heading into Monday, Harris has mostly stopped mentioning Trump by name, calling him instead “the other guy.”
News Index

Most Popular

Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
1
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
2
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
3
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
4
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
5
Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED