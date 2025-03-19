Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 19, 2025 | 11:29 am
SHARE
Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace on July 31, 2024. Prabowo is still the president-elect and defense minister at the time. (RIA Novosti/Grigoriy Sisoev)
Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace on July 31, 2024. Prabowo is still the president-elect and defense minister at the time. (RIA Novosti/Grigoriy Sisoev)

Jakarta.  President Prabowo Subianto is planning to make his first-ever state visit to Russia in June with the signing of the Eurasian bloc trade deal high on the agenda, according to senior minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Indonesia is trying to strike a free trade agreement with Russia's Eurasian bloc. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) encompasses Russia and four post-Soviet states: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Airlangga revealed Tuesday that they would be able to wrap up the talks at a joint committee meeting between Indonesia and Russia next month.

"We are done [negotiating] 14 out of 15 chapters [on this free trade agreement]. Mr. President [Prabowo] will head to Russia in June and hopefully, he can sign the principal agreement during the visit," Airlangga told reporters.

Airlangga did not give additional information on Prabowo's upcoming overseas trip, nor which chapter of the pact remained outstanding. However, the last time Prabowo flew to Moscow was in late July, or about two months before his inauguration. Prabowo was still Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's defense minister at the time. Even so, he introduced himself to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as Indonesia's president-elect. Prabowo also briefed Putin on his expectations for Indonesia-Russia's diplomatic ties over the coming years. Putin at the time told his eventual Indonesian counterpart that the Eurasian free trade agreement could play a "positive and substantial role" in strengthening the trade ties.

Advertisement

Official statistics showed that Indonesia's trade with Russia had risen from $3.3 billion in 2024 to almost $3.6 billion the following year. Trade is picking up speed in early 2025. Bilateral trade reached $403.6 million in January alone, a huge jump from $224.8 million in the first month of 2024. Even so, Indonesia is importing more Russian goods than it exports to Moscow as the Southeast Asian country posted a $925.6 million deficit. The government reported that Indonesia-EAEU trade had hit $3.8 billion in 2023 with Jakarta facing a $1.6 billion imbalance. Indonesia's leading exports to the EAEU include palm oil and copra, while it mainly imports coal, fertilizer, and wheat from the Eurasian grouping. The negotiations for the Indonesia-EAEU trade deal began in December 2022.

Under Prabowo, Jakarta is growing closer with Moscow, especially following its recent entry into the China and Russia-led BRICS grouping. Prabowo is expected to make his BRICS debut at the bloc's summit in Rio de Janeiro this July. Putin wants to make BRICS a counterweight to Western influence. This group has Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as its early members. It later accepted Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

OJK Eases Buyback Rules to Stabilize Market
Business 29 minutes ago

OJK Eases Buyback Rules to Stabilize Market

 Indonesia’s OJK allows listed firms to buy back shares without shareholder approval, aiming to stabilize stocks amid market volatility.
How Trading Halts Work and Indonesia’s Worst Market Crashes
Business 1 hours ago

How Trading Halts Work and Indonesia’s Worst Market Crashes

 Learn how trading halts prevent market panic and explore Indonesia’s biggest stock crashes, from the Bali bombing to the COVID-19 crisis.
Nusantara Gets Rp 2.42 Trillion Investment for Hotels, Offices & EV Charging Stations
Business 2 hours ago

Nusantara Gets Rp 2.42 Trillion Investment for Hotels, Offices & EV Charging Stations

 The Nusantara Capital Authority Signs Cooperation Agreement with Five Private Investors, Total Investment of Rp 2.42 Trillion.
Jakarta Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for 2025 Eid Homecoming Security
News 2 hours ago

Jakarta Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for 2025 Eid Homecoming Security

 Jakarta deploys 4,000 security personnel for the 2025 Eid homecoming, with 100 security posts set up to ensure smooth and safe travel.
Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing

 Indonesia and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union are currently negotiating a free trade agreement.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
4
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
5
Indonesia vs. Australia: Can the Garuda Stun the Socceroos in Sydney?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED