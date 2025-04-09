Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 9, 2025 | 1:33 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto (left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (right), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (back) address Indonesia's senior economists and businesspeople in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
President Prabowo Subianto (left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (right), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (back) address Indonesia's senior economists and businesspeople in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto recently announced his plans to make Indonesia’s local content requirement -- something the US had considered to be taxing -- to be “more realistic and flexible”.

Manufacturers in Indonesia are mandated by law to source parts of their components domestically in a move to boost Indonesia’s economy. Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who was in power for a decade, had tightened the regulation in the technology sector. For instance, electronic devices such as 4G-LTE-enabled phones sold in Indonesia must have at least 35 percent of local content. There are even plans to further raise the minimum threshold to 40 percent. 

Prabowo recently gathered Indonesia’s seasoned businessmen, investors, and economists in Jakarta -- about a week after US President Donald Trump's massive reciprocal tariff rollout. Prabowo said that he was a nationalist, but told the forum that it was about time to relax the mandate to improve ease of doing business.

“The policy has good, nationalist intentions. People who have known me for a long time would say I’m the most nationalist person … but we have to be realistic. If we force this local content mandate, we will be less competitive [than other countries],” Prabowo told the forum.

Advertisement

“So I’m on board with making our local content requirements more flexible. Perhaps we should change it to incentives. So please, my ministers, let’s make this rule more realistic,” Prabowo said.

The president, however, did not say what sort of incentives he had in mind. 

Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
The Apple iPhone 16 is displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store on Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)

American tech giant Apple has been struggling to get the iPhone 16 into the Indonesian market over its failure to comply with the domestic content rule. After a months-long fiasco, Indonesia finally gave its green light for Apple to sell the iPhone 16 in the country starting Friday. 

A report by AmCham Indonesia -- which represented American companies operating in the country --  wrote that the mandate could pose major challenges for industries that require specialized inputs not readily available locally. The report claimed that the policy had resulted in “lower production levels” as companies had to purchase “either more costly or lower-quality materials from local suppliers”.

According to Trump’s executive order, Indonesia will be subject to a 32 percent “reciprocal” tariff starting on April 9. The Trump government said that the rate was only half of what Indonesia had been charging American goods while also taking into account Jakarta’s other non-tariff barriers, including the domestic content rule. A universal 10 percent baseline tariff already came into effect over the weekend.

Indonesia intends to negotiate reciprocal tariffs with the Trump government. Earlier this week, senior minister Airlangga Hartarto signaled that Indonesia was considering proposing to relax the local content mandate on information and communication technologies to sweeten the offer. 

Tags:
#Trade #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million
Business 10 minutes ago

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million

 To maintain the integrity of the subsidy program, the resale of subsidized homes remains tightly regulated.
Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut
Business 1 hours ago

Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut

 The smelter had successfully produced its first batch of high-purity copper cathodes, with a target annual output of 220,000 tons.
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
Business 1 hours ago

Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”

 Companies have been subject to a policy that requires them to source part of its components domestically.
Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

 Pegadaian ensures that the customers' personal data and gold balances are safe during the system maintenance.
Exploring Commonalities of Moderation Concept Between Indonesian Islamic Civilization and Chinese Confucianism 
Opinion 4 hours ago

Exploring Commonalities of Moderation Concept Between Indonesian Islamic Civilization and Chinese Confucianism 

 Indonesia's pluralistic coexistence model proves that moderation can be effective in resolving religious conflicts.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
1
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
2
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
3
IDX Braces for A Significant Drop After Eid Holiday as Asia Markets Plunge Over Trump Tariffs
4
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
5
Malaysia’s Anwar, Prabowo Meet over Collective ASEAN Response to Trump Tariff
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED