Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation

Jakarta. A close aide to President Prabowo Subianto has dismissed speculation about the possible resignation of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, saying on Friday that there is no indication of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, downplayed the swirling rumors and pointed to a recent meeting between Sri Mulyani and President Prabowo at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner on Wednesday, where they reportedly engaged in friendly discussions about the country’s economic situation.

"I have checked with the government, and there is no immediate plan for a cabinet reshuffle," said Dasco, who also serves as an executive in Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

"From what I understand, they met for dinner and discussed economic matters. As you can see from media reports, their interaction was amicable," he added, calling speculation about Sri Mulyani’s resignation baseless.

Sri Mulyani was summoned to the State Palace on Wednesday evening, prompting journalists to question her about the circulating rumors. However, she left the palace without making any comments.

A recent survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia found that Sri Mulyani is perceived by the public as the best-performing minister in Prabowo's cabinet. She has held the finance ministerial post under three different presidents, earning a reputation as a key figure in Indonesia’s economic management.

Sri Mulyani first assumed the role of finance minister in 2005 during the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Under her leadership, Indonesia saw significant improvements in fiscal management and economic resilience. However, she resigned in 2010 to take on the position of managing director at the World Bank, where she played a crucial role in global development policies.

In July 2016, she returned to the Indonesian government as finance minister under President Joko Widodo, maintaining her post throughout both of his terms. Her policies have been credited with steering Indonesia’s economy through turbulent times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she implemented stimulus measures to stabilize the financial sector.

Known for her firm stance on economic reforms, Sri Mulyani has been a strong advocate for transparency in government spending, tax reforms, and prudent fiscal policies. Despite the ongoing rumors, her track record continues to position her as a key player in shaping Indonesia’s financial landscape.

