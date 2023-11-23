Thursday, November 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

President Jokowi Inaugurates Two Airports in Papua 

November 23, 2023 | 5:04 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo speaks with fishermen in Biak Numfor regency, Papua province, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko Widodo speaks with fishermen in Biak Numfor regency, Papua province, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo marked a significant milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of two new airports, Douw Aturure Airport in Nabire, Central Papua Province, and Siboru Airport in Fakfak, West Papua Province. 

The move aims to bolster accessibility to the eastern provinces of Papua.

In his address, the president said the launch of these airports aims to foster connectivity and expedite development in this region, known for its economic challenges.

"The unveiling of Siboru Airport and Douw Aturure Airport will significantly enhance connectivity in Papua, facilitating the movement of people and goods while opening new doors for economic and business opportunities in the region," the president said.

Advertisement

These new airports also aim to address prolonged travel times within Papua due to inadequate transportation infrastructure.

Siboru Airport is set to serve as a vital link connecting Fakfak with various destinations including Sorong, Timika, Kaimana, Amahai, Babo, Dobo, and Bintuni.

Similarly, Douw Aturure Airport is designed to bridge Timika, Manokwari, and Jayapura, enhancing connectivity across these locations.

The president urged local governments and community members to maximize the utility of these airports, emphasizing the potential for promoting tourism in Papua. 

"I encourage the utilization of these airports to their fullest potential, inviting local communities to introduce and showcase more tourist destinations in Papua," Jokowi added.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

President Jokowi Inaugurates Two Airports in Papua 
Business 51 minutes ago

President Jokowi Inaugurates Two Airports in Papua 

 The launch of these airports aims to foster connectivity and expedite development in this region, known for its economic challenges.
KPK Chairman Firli Faces Immediate Removal After Being Named Criminal Suspect
News 3 hours ago

KPK Chairman Firli Faces Immediate Removal After Being Named Criminal Suspect

 The law stipulates that only the president can suspend the KPK chairman, whose appointment requires a House confirmation.
King Charles III Honors K-Pop Girl Group Blackpink 
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

King Charles III Honors K-Pop Girl Group Blackpink 

 The honors were in recognition of Blackpink’s role in promoting the work of the COP26 summit on climate change two years ago in Glasgow.
KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri Becomes Suspect in Extortion Probe
News 14 hours ago

KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri Becomes Suspect in Extortion Probe

 Firly is alleged to have blackmailed former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who is now being detained by the KPK.
Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​
Business 20 hours ago

Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​

 Possible cooperation on nuclear power plants can range from financing to workforce development.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
1
Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
2
Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​
3
Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million
4
House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief
5
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya Refugees Arrive by Boat in Aceh in One Week
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED