President Jokowi Inaugurates Two Airports in Papua 

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo marked a significant milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of two new airports, Douw Aturure Airport in Nabire, Central Papua Province, and Siboru Airport in Fakfak, West Papua Province.

The move aims to bolster accessibility to the eastern provinces of Papua.

In his address, the president said the launch of these airports aims to foster connectivity and expedite development in this region, known for its economic challenges.

"The unveiling of Siboru Airport and Douw Aturure Airport will significantly enhance connectivity in Papua, facilitating the movement of people and goods while opening new doors for economic and business opportunities in the region," the president said.

These new airports also aim to address prolonged travel times within Papua due to inadequate transportation infrastructure.

Siboru Airport is set to serve as a vital link connecting Fakfak with various destinations including Sorong, Timika, Kaimana, Amahai, Babo, Dobo, and Bintuni.

Similarly, Douw Aturure Airport is designed to bridge Timika, Manokwari, and Jayapura, enhancing connectivity across these locations.

The president urged local governments and community members to maximize the utility of these airports, emphasizing the potential for promoting tourism in Papua.

"I encourage the utilization of these airports to their fullest potential, inviting local communities to introduce and showcase more tourist destinations in Papua," Jokowi added.

