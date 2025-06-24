President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, inaugurated the new headquarters of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) Indonesia, in South Jakarta on Monday, as the country intensifies efforts to attract foreign investment and boost economic growth.

Located at Wisma Danantara Indonesia within the Plaza Mandiri complex on Jalan Gatot Subroto, the new office will serve as the operational center for the nation’s strategic investment management.

The inauguration was marked by a symbolic cutting of a traditional tumpeng, or rice cone, signifying a new chapter for Danantara as a state investment management institution.

Danatara CEO Rosan Roeslani expressed gratitude for President Prabowo’s initiative in establishing Danantara. He said Danantara currently manages over $1 billion in assets and oversees 889 strategic state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Advertisement

“This is a significant responsibility, and we are fully committed, Mr. President, Mr. Vice President, to upholding this trust with utmost dedication,” Rosan said.

He described Wisma Danantara as a “grand house” for government, business, academia, and stakeholders to collaborate toward achieving Indonesia’s economic growth target of 8 percent.

Since its launch by President Prabowo on February 24, Danantara has secured $7 billion in international investment commitments from Qatar, Russia, China, and Australia. Rosan also revealed that Danantara is projected to receive an additional $10 billion in foreign funding in July.

“The level of trust we have received internationally has been remarkable, and we continue to explore further partnerships and funding opportunities,” Rosan said.

The inauguration was attended by key ministers, including Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Chief Human Development Minister Pratikno, Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Previously, Bank Mandiri announced that its headquarters will temporarily relocate from Plaza Mandiri to Menara Mandiri 1 on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman Kav. 54-55, South Jakarta, effective June 2, 2025. The move clears the way for Wisma Danantara’s use as Danantara Indonesia’s central office.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: