Property Magnate James Riady Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Lippo Group deputy chairman James Riady wins the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Property Award 2021 in Jakarta on October 21, 2021. (B1 Photo/Emral Firdiansyah)

Jakarta. James Riady, the deputy chairman of the business conglomerate Lippo Group, took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Property Awards 2021 on Thursday.

The award recognizes James’ significant contributions to Indonesia’s property sector.

According to James, this award is inseparable from the communities, stakeholders, and general public’s trust in Lippo and other industry players in the sector who have opened up the market and built the property industry ecosystem.

“I am truly grateful for this award. And of course, the future calls for an even stronger commitment from fellow colleagues to work harder in building the nation through the property sector. So that we can improve the living standards by reducing the current housing deficit in Indonesia,” James said at the awarding ceremony.

The property sector is not just a business. It has become a backbone in building the nation, James said.

He is also confident that the property sector will grow even larger in the future — one of the reasons being the shift in people’s lifestyle amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused many to work from their homes. People are now starting to think whether their housing infrastructure is adequate for work-from-home, and how this work-from-home observes the Covid-19 health protocols,” James said.

"So, the prospect is great. The world —including Indonesia— is seeing an increase in people's interest in owning their own homes," he added.

Holding the Golden Property Awards 2021 are Indonesia Property Watch and 99 Group Indonesia. Ciputra Group managing director Budiarsa Sastrawinata and Sinarmas Land chairman Muktar Widjaja.