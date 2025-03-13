Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore

Heru Andriyanto
March 13, 2025 | 6:38 pm
FILE - Intiland Founder Hendro Gondokusumo poses for a photo in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (JG Photo)
FILE - Intiland Founder Hendro Gondokusumo poses for a photo in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. Hendro Santoso Gondokusumo, the founder and chairman of Intiland Development, passed away in Singapore on Thursday, the company announced in a statement.

Hendro Gondokusumo was widely recognized as one of Indonesia’s most influential real estate figures, credited with shaping modern urban landscapes and bringing innovative architectural concepts to the country’s property sector.

Born in Malang, East Java, on September 6, 1950, Hendro moved to Jakarta as a teenager and quickly became involved in the construction business, laying the foundation for what would become one of Indonesia’s leading property empires.

Hendro was a pioneer in property development in Jakarta and Surabaya, spearheading landmark projects that shaped Indonesia’s real estate landscape. Some of his most notable projects include the Cilandak Garden Housing Complex, Pantai Mutiara, and Intiland Tower.

In 1990, Intiland Development became a publicly listed company on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in its journey and further solidifying Hendro’s reputation as a real estate mogul.

Diversification into Hospitality and Resilience in Crises
Over the past two decades, Hendro expanded Intiland’s portfolio beyond residential and commercial properties into the hospitality industry. He established Intiwhiz International, the hospitality arm of Intiland, which operates the Whiz Hotel and Grand Whiz Hotel brands.

His leadership was instrumental in steering Intiland through multiple economic crises, including the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, the 2012 global economic downturn, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

Beyond business, he was also known for his contributions to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility initiatives, focusing on sustainable development and community welfare.

Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore
