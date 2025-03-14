Public Works Ministry Resumes Priority Projects Following Budget Increase

Jakarta. The Public Works Ministry has resumed several priority infrastructure projects after receiving an approved budget increase from the Finance Ministry.

Deputy Public Works Minister Diana Kusumastuti said on Thursday that key initiatives currently underway include the construction of irrigation systems, renovations of Madrasah (state Islamic schools), and road maintenance to ensure infrastructure readiness ahead of the Eid holiday travel period.

She said the ongoing irrigation project spans approximately 400,000 hectares, aimed at strengthening national food security.

“The project also includes the construction and renovation of 125 Madrasah and general school buildings, an initiative launched under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration,” Diana added.

With the Ramadan exodus (mudik) approaching, road maintenance has become a top priority. The ministry is working to ensure transportation routes remain in optimal condition to accommodate the expected surge in holiday travelers.

"Emergency response funds have also been allocated, allowing us to promptly address any disaster-related incidents," Diana said.

The Public Works Ministry has completed 61 dams across the country as part of its long-term infrastructure strategy. Three additional dams are targeted for completion by 2026, bringing the total to 64.

"One dam is still under construction, but there is no definite timeline for its completion yet," Diana noted.

Initially, the ministry faced a significant budget cut of Rp 81.38 trillion (around $5 billion) from its proposed allocation of Rp 110.95 trillion ($6.8 billion), leaving it with just Rp 29.59 trillion. Concerned about the impact on priority projects, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo submitted a request for additional funding.

Following approval, the ministry’s budget was increased to Rp 50.48 trillion, allowing the resumption of key infrastructure projects.

