Putrama Wahju Setyawan Appointed BNI CEO

(Left to right) Bank Negara Indonesia's Finance Director Novita Widya Anggraini, President Director Royke Tumilaar, Vice President Director Putrama Wahju Setyawan, and Risk Management Director David Pirzada pose for a photo during BNI's 2024 Financial Performance Press Conference in Jakarta, Wednesday, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of BNI)
(Left to right) Bank Negara Indonesia's Finance Director Novita Widya Anggraini, President Director Royke Tumilaar, Vice President Director Putrama Wahju Setyawan, and Risk Management Director David Pirzada pose for a photo during BNI's 2024 Financial Performance Press Conference in Jakarta, Wednesday, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. Veteran banker Putrama Wahju Setyawan has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), following the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday. He succeeds Royke Tumilaar, who led significant reforms to enhance BNI’s digital services and expand its global presence.

The meeting also confirmed the appointment of Alexandra Askandar -- former Deputy CEO of fellow state-owned lender Bank Mandiri -- as BNI’s new Deputy CEO.

Alexandra’s appointment was a swap with BNI’s finance director Novita Widya Anggraini who earlier was assigned to a similar role at Mandiri.

Putrama, 55, has been with BNI for nearly two decades. He first assumed an executive role in 2011 as Head of the Corporate Remedial and Recovery Division. His promotion to the top post comes a year after being named Deputy CEO.

Below is the updated list of BNI’s leadership following the shareholders’ meeting:

Board of Directors
President Director: Putrama Wahju Setyawan
Deputy President Director: Alexandra Askandar

Directors:

  • Finance & Strategy: Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena
  • Commercial Banking: Muhammad Iqbal
  • Human Capital and Compliance: Munadi Herlambang
  • Corporate Banking: Agun Prabowo
  • Treasury & International Banking: Abu Santosa Sudrajat
  • Network & Retail Funding: Rian Kaslan
  • Institutional Development: Eko Setyo Nugroho
  • Consumer Banking: Corina Leyla Karnalies
  • Information Technology: Toto Prasetio
  • Operations: Ronny Venir

Board of Commissioners
President Commissioner: Omar Sjawaldy Anwar
Deputy President Commissioner: Tedi Bharata

Commissioners:

  • Suminto
  • Donny Hutabarat
  • Vera Febyathy (Independent)
  • Didik Junaidi Rachbini (Independent)

