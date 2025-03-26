Putrama Wahju Setyawan Appointed BNI CEO

Jakarta. Veteran banker Putrama Wahju Setyawan has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), following the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday. He succeeds Royke Tumilaar, who led significant reforms to enhance BNI’s digital services and expand its global presence.

The meeting also confirmed the appointment of Alexandra Askandar -- former Deputy CEO of fellow state-owned lender Bank Mandiri -- as BNI’s new Deputy CEO.

Alexandra’s appointment was a swap with BNI’s finance director Novita Widya Anggraini who earlier was assigned to a similar role at Mandiri.

Putrama, 55, has been with BNI for nearly two decades. He first assumed an executive role in 2011 as Head of the Corporate Remedial and Recovery Division. His promotion to the top post comes a year after being named Deputy CEO.

Advertisement

Below is the updated list of BNI’s leadership following the shareholders’ meeting:

Board of Directors

President Director: Putrama Wahju Setyawan

Deputy President Director: Alexandra Askandar

Directors:

Finance & Strategy: Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena

Commercial Banking: Muhammad Iqbal

Human Capital and Compliance: Munadi Herlambang

Corporate Banking: Agun Prabowo

Treasury & International Banking: Abu Santosa Sudrajat

Network & Retail Funding: Rian Kaslan

Institutional Development: Eko Setyo Nugroho

Consumer Banking: Corina Leyla Karnalies

Information Technology: Toto Prasetio

Operations: Ronny Venir

Board of Commissioners

President Commissioner: Omar Sjawaldy Anwar

Deputy President Commissioner: Tedi Bharata

Commissioners:

Suminto

Donny Hutabarat

Vera Febyathy (Independent)

Didik Junaidi Rachbini (Independent)

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: