Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025

Jakarta. Qatar will begin constructing 1 million apartment units in Indonesia in April 2025, as part of its commitment to support the 3 million homes program, a government initiative to address the country’s housing shortage.

According to Housing Task Force Head Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the Qatari investment for the first phase is estimated at $18 billion to $20 billion (approximately Rp 295 trillion to Rp 328 trillion).

“The first project will start in April, after Eid. Qatari investors are bringing capital to build 1 million apartments,” Hashim said on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding for the project was signed on Jan. 8 at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta by Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait and Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani of Qatar’s Qilaa International Group.



Beyond the initial phase, Qatar plans to expand its investment to fund the construction of 3 to 5 million homes and apartments in both urban and rural areas.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company is expected to invest in 1 million apartment units, further strengthening foreign participation in the program.

Hashim said interest from international investors is growing, with India, Singapore, and Turkey also expressing willingness to invest in Indonesia’s housing sector.

Indonesia is offering idle state-owned land to investors, including properties managed by railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia, housing developer Perumnas, construction firm PTPP, as well as the Finance Ministry and the State Secretariat. These lands, mostly located in urban areas, will be surveyed by Qatari representatives to determine the initial development sites.

President Prabowo Subianto aims to build 2 million homes in villages and 1 million in cities annually as part of his effort to reduce Indonesia’s housing backlog, which currently stands at 12.7 million units.



