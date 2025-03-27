QJ Motor to Invest $10M in West Java Assembly Plant to Expand Indonesian Market Share

This undated photo provided by QJ Motor Indonesia shows the SRV 250A motorcycle model.
Jakarta. Chinese motorcycle manufacturer QJ Motor announced on Wednesday that it will invest $10 million in an assembly plant in West Java, marking a significant step in strengthening its presence in Indonesia after just one year in the market.

The plant will be located in the Delta Mas industrial area in Cikarang, according to Budi Kurniawan, Vice President for Branding and Marketing Communication at QJ Motor Indonesia.

“We’ve already committed $5 million in initial investment for a facility with an annual production capacity of 150,000 units,” Budi said. The plant will occupy a piece of land spanning 7,000 square meters.

As part of its expansion strategy, QJ Motor aims to grow its dealership network from the current eight outlets to 20 across the country by the end of this year. Existing locations include Jakarta, Tangerang, Bogor, Bandung, Cirebon, Solo, and Yogyakarta.

“New dealerships in Bali, Semarang, and Surabaya are under construction and expected to be fully operational next month,” Budi added.

With Indonesia being Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle market, the company is optimistic about increasing its market share, particularly in the 250cc and above segment, where competition remains relatively limited.

QJ Motor is pursuing aggressive marketing strategies, including active participation in major motorcycle expos.

“We’ve seen promising sales performance and growing attention from Indonesian consumers,” Budi said, though he did not provide specific sales figures.

This year, QJ Motor plans to launch four new models in Indonesia: the Fort 250, SRV 250 AMT, SRV 600 V, and SRK 800 RR.

At the Indonesian International Motor Show earlier this year, QJ Motor Indonesia recorded sales of 130 units.

