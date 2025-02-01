Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce

Jakarta. Residents across Greater Jakarta were left frustrated over the weekend as the subsidized 3-kilogram cooking gas canisters became unavailable at many convenience stores.

Most Indonesian households rely on the 3-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters, commonly known as "melon canisters," which are sold at around Rp 20,000 ($1.22) per unit under government subsidies.

However, on Saturday, many convenience stores stopped receiving new supplies, and whatever stock remained was quickly sold out.

“[The government] is making life harder for us instead of helping,” said Udin, a resident of Ciledug District, Tangerang. “The 3-kg gas canisters have disappeared overnight. We’re willing to buy them -- we’re not asking for them for free.”

Siti Aminah, a housewife from the same district, said she visited multiple stores in her neighborhood, only to find that the subsidized gas was out of stock. The only available option was the non-subsidized 12-kg LPG canisters, which are significantly more expensive.

Government’s New Distribution Policy

Starting February 1, the government has restricted the sale of subsidized cooking gas to registered retailers only, meaning convenience stores can no longer sell them to the public.

This change has caused distress among residents who now find it more difficult to purchase gas canisters.

“What if we run out of gas in the middle of the night? Do we have to hunt for an authorized distributor? Why make things so complicated?” Siti asked.

Osi, a resident of Kebayoran, South Jakarta, also expressed frustration, pointing out that authorized LPG distributors are few and far between.

“This means extra costs. I’d rather have regular stores in housing complexes continue selling the 3-kg gas canisters like before,” she said.

Government’s Plan to Revamp Subsidy Distribution

Last month, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced that the government is working on a new subsidy scheme to ensure better-targeted assistance for low-income households.

Indonesia currently provides subsidies for electricity, fuel, and cooking gas to support vulnerable communities. These include cheaper 3-kg LPG canisters and subsidized gasoline and diesel fuel supplied by state-owned oil company Pertamina.

However, critics argue that the current subsidy system is ineffective, as wealthier individuals -- such as car owners -- often benefit from cheaper fuel prices that are meant to assist lower-income groups.

Minister Bahlil acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing the need for a more precise subsidy distribution mechanism.

“We are designing a new subsidy system to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most,” he said, though he did not provide specific details.

A similar approach has already been implemented for subsidized gasoline such as Pertalite, where purchases are now restricted to registered users through a mobile app.

Massive Energy Subsidy Burden

Energy subsidies remain a significant burden on Indonesia’s state budget. In 2024, the government allocated Rp 386.9 trillion ($23.9 billion) for energy subsidies, which included:

Solar Diesel Subsidy (Rp 89.7 trillion): The government covers 43 percent of the market price of Rp 11,950 per liter for Solar diesel, equivalent to Rp 5,150 per liter.

(Rp 89.7 trillion): The government covers 43 percent of the market price of Rp 11,950 per liter for Solar diesel, equivalent to Rp 5,150 per liter. Gasoline Subsidy (Rp 56.1 trillion): Subsidized Pertalite gasoline is sold at Rp 10,000 per liter, with the government shouldering 15 percent of the market price of Rp 11,700.

(Rp 56.1 trillion): Subsidized Pertalite gasoline is sold at Rp 10,000 per liter, with the government shouldering 15 percent of the market price of Rp 11,700. Kerosene Subsidy (Rp 4.5 trillion): Though largely replaced by LPG for cooking, around 1.8 million households still use kerosene. The government subsidizes 78 percent of the market price of Rp 11,150 per liter.

(Rp 4.5 trillion): Though largely replaced by LPG for cooking, around 1.8 million households still use kerosene. The government subsidizes 78 percent of the market price of Rp 11,150 per liter. LPG Subsidy (Rp 80.2 trillion): A 3-kilogram LPG canister is sold at Rp 12,750 to distributors, with the government subsidizing 70 percent of the market price of Rp 42,750.

(Rp 80.2 trillion): A 3-kilogram LPG canister is sold at Rp 12,750 to distributors, with the government subsidizing 70 percent of the market price of Rp 42,750. Electricity Subsidy (Rp 156.4 trillion): Subsidies cover up to 67 percent of electricity tariffs for households with a capacity of up to 900 volt-amperes.

