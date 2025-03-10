Ride-Hailing Companies Split on Prabowo’s Eid Bonus Request

Jakarta. Ride-hailing companies in Indonesia are responding differently to President Prabowo Subianto’s call for Eid bonuses for online drivers, with Gojek and Grab offering incentives while Maxim opts out of cash payments.

Eid has become a highly anticipated holiday among Indonesian workers, as they typically receive a bonus equal to one month's wage. Ride-hailing drivers are informal workers and usually do not receive Eid bonuses.

Gojek, operated by GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), has announced a special cash bonus program called “Tali Asih Hari Raya” for eligible drivers. Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, President of Gojek, said this initiative aligns with the government’s request and aims to support drivers during the fasting month and Eid celebrations.

“We understand that Ramadan is a special time but can also be challenging for our partners. This year, we are introducing the Tali Asih Hari Raya program to provide meaningful benefits to our driver partners,” Catherine said in a statement on Monday.

Gojek is coordinating with the government to ensure transparency in the fund allocation. The bonus will be distributed before Eid, and eligibility will be based on certain criteria, though specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Maxim Indonesia has taken a different stance, stating that it will not provide cash Eid bonuses. Yuan Ifdal Khoir, Maxim’s public relations specialist, argued that the company’s relationship with its drivers is a partnership, not an employer-employee relationship, and thus, it is not legally required to provide such bonuses.

“Giving Eid bonuses to driver partners does not align with Article 5 of the 2021 Manpower Ministerial Regulation, as well as Transportation Ministerial Regulations No. 12/2019 and No. 118/2018,” Yuan said. Maxim is, however, offering non-cash assistance such as staple goods, reduced commission fees, and accident insurance for drivers.

Grab Indonesia welcomed the government’s initiative and announced a performance-based bonus program for its drivers. Group CEO & Co-Founder Anthony Tan, who was present at the meeting with Prabowo, emphasized Grab’s commitment to supporting its driver partners.

“This collaboration between the government and the industry shows how we can work together for a broader positive impact. We are launching a special performance bonus as a token of appreciation for our dedicated drivers,” Anthony said.

The Grab bonus will be based on driver activity levels, including completed orders, service ratings, and online hours. Additionally, Grab has introduced the “Traktir Driver” program, allowing customers to purchase discounted meals for drivers as a form of appreciation.

President Prabowo had summoned Gojek’s Patrick Walujo, Grab’s Anthony Tan, and driver representatives to the State Palace on Monday, where he urged ride-hailing companies to provide Eid bonuses in cash, considering the drivers' significant contributions to Indonesia’s transportation and logistics sector.

“The government urges app-based transportation services to give Eid bonuses to online drivers and couriers in cash, taking into account their level of activity,” Prabowo said.

The Manpower Ministry will determine the bonus amount and payment mechanism through an official circular. Prabowo also reminded state-owned and private companies to distribute the bonuses no later than seven days before Eid, expected to fall on March 31 this year.

