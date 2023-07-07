Friday, July 7, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Robust Salt Industry Recipe to Cut Indonesia’s Deficit with Australia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 7, 2023 | 9:29 am
SHARE
A salt farming activity in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on July 1, 2023. (Antara Photo/Mohamad Hamzah)
A salt farming activity in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on July 1, 2023. (Antara Photo/Mohamad Hamzah)

Jakarta. A robust domestic salt industry may be the recipe for Indonesia to cut its trade deficit with Australia, according to an expert.

The Trade Ministry data shows Indonesia’s imports have been exceeding what it exported to Australia. In 2021, Indonesia-Australia trade stood at $12.6 billion, but the Southeast Asian country suffered a $6.2 billion deficit. Bilateral trade rose to $13.3 billion the following year. But again, Indonesia recorded a trade deficit with Australia, reaching $6.3 billion.

Economic think tank INDEF attributed the sizable deficit to Indonesia’s salt imports, among others. INDEF executive director Tauhid Ahmad said that Indonesia had been importing salt for industrial purposes from Australia in large numbers.

“We should reduce our reliance to cut our trade deficit with Australia such as by improving our salt industry,” Tauhid told the Jakarta Globe in a phone interview on Thursday.

Advertisement

“A large part of our [salt industry] is still traditional. The NaCl [sodium chloride] level [of our locally produced salt] is also still low,” Tauhid said. 

The National Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia imported 2.8 million tons or $107,529 worth of salt throughout 2021. About 2.1 million tons of salt imports came from Australia, which totaled $83,126 in value. Indonesia also imported 715,506 tons of salt from India that year, although trade was in the former’s favor. Indonesia traded $21 billion in goods with India that year, while booking a surplus of $5.7 billion.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in 2022 inked a presidential regulation on improving the domestic salt industry. The document states that Indonesia will entirely use locally-produced salt to meet its domestic needs by 2024. This includes edible salt as well as those used for industrial purposes (textile, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, etc.) The maritime country, however, will continue to import salt for chemical or chlor alkali industries after that cut-off date.

Salt for industrial purposes has a NaCL level of more than 97 percent and has low water content. The Fisheries Ministry revealed, as reported by Data Indonesia, that Indonesia’s salt production amounted to 1.09 million tons in 2021.

Read More:
Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

What Is Threads? All Your Questions about New Twitter Rival Answered
Tech 2 hours ago

What Is Threads? All Your Questions about New Twitter Rival Answered

 Threads' microblogging experience is very similar to Twitter. Users can repost, reply to or quote a thread.
Robust Salt Industry Recipe to Cut Indonesia’s Deficit with Australia
Business 4 hours ago

Robust Salt Industry Recipe to Cut Indonesia’s Deficit with Australia

 Indonesia imported 2.1 million tons of salt from Australia in 2021, according to BPS.
Sinarmas Land to Build Civil Servant Houses in Nusantara
Business 14 hours ago

Sinarmas Land to Build Civil Servant Houses in Nusantara

 The houses are specifically intended for civil servants at echelon I and II levels, while lower-ranking employees will reside in apartments.
2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines
News 18 hours ago

2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines

 Police armed with warrants raided and searched the buildings around midnight in Las Pinas and rescued 1,534 Filipinos and 1,190 foreigners.
Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF
Business 18 hours ago

Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF

 When investing in Indonesia, Australian investors will likely invest in the eastern part of the archipelago, according to INDEF.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
1
Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
2
Astra Land Acquires Commanding Stake at Jaya Mandarin for $50M
3
Indonesia Tries to Find Balance Between US-China with IPEF
4
Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard
5
With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED