Rosan Lauds Investor Daily Roundtable for Bridging Gaps in Understanding Gov't Policies

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda
November 29, 2024 | 8:49 pm
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, second left, poses for a photo with executives of B-Universe Media Holdings including Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, second right, CEO Rio Abdurachman, right, and Deputy CEO Apreyvita Wulansari at Ritz Charlton Hotel in Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, second left, poses for a photo with executives of B-Universe Media Holdings including Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, second right, CEO Rio Abdurachman, right, and Deputy CEO Apreyvita Wulansari at Ritz Charlton Hotel in Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Investment Minister Rosan Perkasa Roeslani on Friday commended the Investor Daily Roundtable, a business talk show that regularly features top decision makers, for its role in helping the public gain a deeper understanding of the government’s economic policies and initiatives.

The Prabowo Subianto administration is set to launch various programs aimed at creating jobs, boosting domestic and foreign investments, accelerating economic growth, and reducing poverty and unemployment. According to Rosan, effective communication is critical to ensure these programs are well understood by the public.

“This event offers valuable insights to the public, enabling a better grasp of our economic plans. It also strengthens the government’s engagement with the people,” Rosan said after participating as a speaker in the latest edition of the Investor Daily Roundtable at the Ritz Carlton Pacific Place in Jakarta.

“At the same time, the government benefits from meaningful feedback that helps refine our future programs,” he added.

During the session, Rosan detailed the administration’s policies to attract investments, particularly in the technology sector, while also outlining strategies to generate jobs and enhance workforce skills to meet industry demands.

Talk show host Enggartiasto Lukita, a former trade minister and now Executive Chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, noted that investment drives 28 percent of Indonesia's gross domestic product, making it a cornerstone of the economy.

However, persistent challenges -- including cumbersome licensing procedures, a skills gap in the workforce, and limited purchasing power -- continue to hinder the investment climate.

“Despite these challenges, Indonesia remains a compelling destination for global investors as the fourth-largest consumer market in the world,” Enggartiasto said.

He also warned that the planned increase in value-added tax could further strain household purchasing power, complicating the investment landscape.

Enggartiasto expressed optimism after hearing Rosan’s presentation, which outlined strategies to address these longstanding issues.

“Minister Rosan provided new insights into actionable government strategies, which give us hope that these challenges will be effectively tackled under President Prabowo Subianto’s leadership,” Enggartiasto said.

