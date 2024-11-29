Rosan: Prabowo’s $18.5 Billion Investment Deals Will Drive Regional Growth

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
November 29, 2024 | 5:03 pm
SHARE
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani (left) speaks during the Investor Daily Round Table discussion on "Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investments," moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, November 29, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani (left) speaks during the Investor Daily Round Table discussion on "Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investments," moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, November 29, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto’s first overseas trip has yielded investment commitments totaling $18.5 billion, or approximately Rp 294.5 trillion, according to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani. The deals, spanning key sectors like energy, mining, and education, are expected to deliver significant economic benefits and drive regional development across Indonesia.

“The impact will be highly positive, especially in terms of job creation,” Rosan said during the Investor Daily Round Table event at the Ritz Carlton Pacific Place in Jakarta on Friday.

The investments, Rosan said, will be strategically distributed to various regions to ensure balanced development and reduce economic disparities. “This will help foster equity across areas where the investments are targeted,” he added.

The $18.5 billion in investments is projected to boost Indonesia’s economic growth, create thousands of jobs, and support advancements in education, taxation, and workforce development. “The impact on human resource development, especially in regions hosting these investments, will be immense,” Rosan said.

Advertisement

The foreign investment is seen as a critical step in advancing Indonesia’s industrialization agenda and supporting the government’s ambitious goals to modernize key sectors.

Prabowo’s multi-nation tour, which began on Nov. 8, included stops in Beijing, Washington, Lima for the APEC Summit, and Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, before concluding in London earlier this week.

In Beijing, deals worth $10 billion were signed between Indonesian and Chinese companies, focusing on renewable energy, food security, and mining industrialization. Meanwhile, in London, British investors pledged $8.5 billion, including a $7 billion commitment from BP. The energy giant will fund a gas recovery project in West Papua, potentially unlocking 3 trillion cubic feet of additional gas reserves.

Prabowo, who is just over a month into his presidency, is confident about the scale of commitments secured, saying that the outcomes exceeded his expectations. “This is just the beginning, and the potential for Indonesia to attract even more investment remains vast,” he said recently.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually
Business 22 minutes ago

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually

 The palm oil-based biodiesel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually.
President Prabowo Announces 6.5% Increase in 2025 Minimum Wage
News 49 minutes ago

President Prabowo Announces 6.5% Increase in 2025 Minimum Wage

 President Prabowo Subianto officially announced a 6.5 percent increase in the 2025 Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP)
Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86
News 50 minutes ago

Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86

 His only son is a Buddhist monk in Thailand. His two daughters are not involved in his businesses.
Vocational Education Key to Boosting Investment in Technology Sector: Minister
Business 1 hours ago

Vocational Education Key to Boosting Investment in Technology Sector: Minister

 "Every two years, the number of births in Indonesia equals the entire population of a small country," Rosan said.
Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty

  The Indonesia Asri campaign, led by Chandra Asri Group, continues to inspire with its latest initiative, Circle of Beauty 3.0
News Index

Most Popular

Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
1
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
2
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
3
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
4
Fire Breaks Out at Gyukaku Restaurant in Grand Indonesia Mall
5
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED