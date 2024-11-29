Rosan: Prabowo’s $18.5 Billion Investment Deals Will Drive Regional Growth

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto’s first overseas trip has yielded investment commitments totaling $18.5 billion, or approximately Rp 294.5 trillion, according to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani. The deals, spanning key sectors like energy, mining, and education, are expected to deliver significant economic benefits and drive regional development across Indonesia.

“The impact will be highly positive, especially in terms of job creation,” Rosan said during the Investor Daily Round Table event at the Ritz Carlton Pacific Place in Jakarta on Friday.

The investments, Rosan said, will be strategically distributed to various regions to ensure balanced development and reduce economic disparities. “This will help foster equity across areas where the investments are targeted,” he added.

The $18.5 billion in investments is projected to boost Indonesia’s economic growth, create thousands of jobs, and support advancements in education, taxation, and workforce development. “The impact on human resource development, especially in regions hosting these investments, will be immense,” Rosan said.

The foreign investment is seen as a critical step in advancing Indonesia’s industrialization agenda and supporting the government’s ambitious goals to modernize key sectors.

Prabowo’s multi-nation tour, which began on Nov. 8, included stops in Beijing, Washington, Lima for the APEC Summit, and Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, before concluding in London earlier this week.

In Beijing, deals worth $10 billion were signed between Indonesian and Chinese companies, focusing on renewable energy, food security, and mining industrialization. Meanwhile, in London, British investors pledged $8.5 billion, including a $7 billion commitment from BP. The energy giant will fund a gas recovery project in West Papua, potentially unlocking 3 trillion cubic feet of additional gas reserves.

Prabowo, who is just over a month into his presidency, is confident about the scale of commitments secured, saying that the outcomes exceeded his expectations. “This is just the beginning, and the potential for Indonesia to attract even more investment remains vast,” he said recently.

