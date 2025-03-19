Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April

Jakarta. Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $152.5 billion at the end of April 2025, down $4.6 billion from $157.1 billion in March, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced on Thursday.

“The decline was influenced by the government’s foreign debt repayments and Bank Indonesia’s exchange rate stabilization policy in response to growing global financial market uncertainty,” said BI Communications Department Head Ramdan Denny Prakoso in a press release.

The rupiah weakened against the US dollar in early Thursday trading. As of 9:20 a.m. Jakarta time, the rupiah stood at Rp 16,556 per dollar, down 20 points or 0.12 percent from the previous session, according to Bloomberg data.

Despite the pressure, BI maintained that the country’s reserves remain strong. As of April, the foreign reserves were sufficient to cover 6.4 months of imports or 6.2 months of imports and government external debt payments, well above the international adequacy threshold of about three months.

“The foreign exchange reserves remain adequate to support external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability,” Denny said.

Going forward, BI projects the reserves will remain at a comfortable level, supported by stable export prospects, a projected surplus in the capital and financial account, and positive investor sentiment toward Indonesia’s economic outlook and investment returns.

“BI will continue to strengthen coordination with the government to enhance external resilience and maintain economic stability to support sustainable growth,” Denny concluded.

