Russia to Export More Wheat, Meat to Indonesia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 20, 2025 | 1:15 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Konstantine Novsky Palace, St. Petersburg on June 19, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Konstantine Novsky Palace, St. Petersburg on June 19, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto’s first Russian state trip had led to the possibility of Moscow exporting more wheat while also introducing its meat to Jakarta.

Prabowo is in St. Petersburg to attend an economic seminar and hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday. The talks had zeroed in on how both countries could be better trading partners as Russia wished to further penetrate Indonesia’s agrifood market. In the joint press conference, Putin said that Russia had agreed to ramp up its wheat exports.

“We will boost our Russian wheat supplies for Indonesia, and also buy more agricultural products from your country,” Putin said at the Konstantine Novsky Palace.

Putin then pointed out the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) involving Indonesia’s halal certifying body, BPJPH, and his country’s accreditation agency, RusAccreditation. Under this deal, both countries have agreed to recognize each other’s halal certification -- a document that states the product in question abides by Islamic law. Putin told Prabowo that this deal “could enable Russian livestock products to enter the Indonesian market.”

Advertisement
Russia to Export More Wheat, Meat to Indonesia
A woman takes a look at the beef displayed at a traditional market in Aceh on June 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ampelsa)

Agricultural Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman revealed in a separate announcement that talks were underway for Indonesia -- the world's largest Muslim-majority country -- to open its doors to Russian meat. The minister did not go into details about whether Russia was only interested in selling its beef or also poultry meat. Indonesia requires the meat that it imports to be halal-certified. Moscow is also mulling buying more Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO). 

According to Putin’s estimates, Russia-Indonesia trade amounted to $4.3 billion in 2024. This is much higher compared to the figures published by the Indonesian Trade Ministry, which reported that bilateral trade had reached almost $3.6 billion last year. Indonesia’s imports hit $2.2 billion over the same period.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said not long ago that his country had increased its grain supplies to Indonesia by 22 percent in physical terms last year. The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) put Russia among Indonesia’s major wheat suppliers in 2024 as of September, supplying about 956,010 tons.

The Southeast Asian nation had imported 18,220 tons of beef worth $61.2 million in January, BPS data showed. The cattle meat mainly came from India (73.5 percent), Australia (15.7 percent), and Brazil (nearly 9 percent).

Read More:
Russia Ready to Boost Oil Supplies to Indonesia, Putin Tells Prabowo

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Russia to Export More Wheat, Meat to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Russia to Export More Wheat, Meat to Indonesia

 Indonesia and Russia have previously agreed to recognize each other's halal certification, thus paving the way for the meat trade.
Russia Ready to Boost Oil Supplies to Indonesia, Putin Tells Prabowo
Business 17 hours ago

Russia Ready to Boost Oil Supplies to Indonesia, Putin Tells Prabowo

 Putin tells Prabowo that Russia is ready to ramp up oil and LNG supplies to Indonesia.
Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit
News 21 hours ago

Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit

 While Russia is not Indonesia’s main arms supplier, Jakarta bought several military helicopters and fighter jets from Moscow in the past. 
Prabowo Meets Czech PM Petr Fiala Ahead of Putin Talks
News Jun 18, 2025 | 3:35 pm

Prabowo Meets Czech PM Petr Fiala Ahead of Putin Talks

 Prabowo tells Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala that Indonesia seeks a mutually beneficial bilateral trade.
Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says
News Jun 16, 2025 | 5:37 pm

Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says

 Indonesia isn't a G7 member, but the president has been invited to the summit as a guest by the host government.
Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says
News Jun 12, 2025 | 11:31 pm

Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says

 The UK Defense Ministry also said in a statement posted Thursday on X that Russia has suffered over 1 million casualties.
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
News Jun 12, 2025 | 1:14 pm

Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia

 Foreign Affairs Ministry says that Prabowo’s tight schedule makes it difficult for the Indonesian leader to attend the G7 Summit.
Lost Illusions: How the International Criminal Court Became a Legal Nonentity
Opinion May 27, 2025 | 10:37 am

Lost Illusions: How the International Criminal Court Became a Legal Nonentity

 Looking ahead, an alternative system of international criminal justice could be developed, potentially within the BRICS framework.
Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks End after Less Than 2 Hours With Deal to Swap POWs But No Ceasefire
News May 17, 2025 | 12:18 pm

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks End after Less Than 2 Hours With Deal to Swap POWs But No Ceasefire

 A Ukrainian official said Russia introduced new, “unacceptable demands” to withdraw Ukrainian forces from huge swaths of territory.
No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 1:20 pm

No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil

 Indonesia recently hosted Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, but the two countries failed to reach a deal on crude oil.

The Latest

Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program
Business 34 minutes ago

Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program

 Indonesia will channel Rp 130 trillion ($8B) in housing loans via new state fund Danantara, backed by major state-owned banks.
Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test
News 3 hours ago

Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test

 Khamenei has ruled three times longer than the late Khomeini and has shaped Iran’s Islamic Republic perhaps even more dramatically.
Indonesia Threatens to Block eBay, Nike, Lenovo Over Regulatory Non-Compliance
Tech 4 hours ago

Indonesia Threatens to Block eBay, Nike, Lenovo Over Regulatory Non-Compliance

 A senior official warned that continued non-compliance could result in a full blockade of the platforms in Indonesia.
Russia to Export More Wheat, Meat to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Russia to Export More Wheat, Meat to Indonesia

 Indonesia and Russia have previously agreed to recognize each other's halal certification, thus paving the way for the meat trade.
Five Papua Rebels Renounce Armed Struggle, Pledge Allegiance to Indonesia
News 4 hours ago

Five Papua Rebels Renounce Armed Struggle, Pledge Allegiance to Indonesia

 The five, whose identities weren't disclosed, had previously been on Indonesia’s wanted list for alleged involvement in several attacks.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
5
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED