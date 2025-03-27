Russia's Economy Minister Says the Country Is on 'The Brink of Recession'

Associated Press
June 19, 2025 | 10:04 pm
In this photo released by the Roscongress Foundation, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov attends a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Roscongress Foundation via AP)
In this photo released by the Roscongress Foundation, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov attends a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Roscongress Foundation via AP)

St. Petersburg, Russia. Russia's economy is “on the brink of going into a recession,” the country's economy minister said Thursday, according to Russian media reports.

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov delivered the warning at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the annual event in Russia's second largest city designed to highlight the country's economic prowess and court foreign investors.

Russian business news outlet RBC quoted the official as saying “the numbers indicate cooling, but all our numbers are (like) a rearview mirror. Judging by the way businesses currently feel and the indicators, we are already, it seems to me, on the brink of going into a recession.”

The economy, hit with a slew of sanctions after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, has so far outperformed predictions. High defense spending has propelled growth and kept unemployment low despite fueling inflation. At the same time, wages have gone up to keep pace with inflation, leaving many workers better off.

Advertisement

Large recruiting bonuses for military enlistees and death benefits for those killed in Ukraine also have put more income into the country’s poorer regions. But over the long term, inflation and a lack of foreign investments remain threats to the economy, leaving a question mark over how long the militarized economy can keep going.

Economists have warned of mounting pressure on the economy and the likelihood it would stagnate due to lack of investment in sectors other than the military.

Speaking at a forum session, Reshetnikov said Russia was “on the brink,” and whether the country would slide into a recession or not depends on the government's actions.

“Going forward, it all depends on our decisions," Reshetnikov said, according to RBC.

RBC reported Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Gov. Elvira Nabiullina gave more optimistic assessments.

Siluanov spoke about the economy “cooling” but noted that after any cooling “the summer always comes," RBC reported.

Nabiullina said Russia's economy was merely “coming out of overheating."

Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says
News Jun 12, 2025 | 11:31 pm

Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says

 The UK Defense Ministry also said in a statement posted Thursday on X that Russia has suffered over 1 million casualties.
Ukraine Destroys 40 Aircraft Deep Inside Russia Ahead of Peace Talks in Istanbul
News Jun 2, 2025 | 9:04 am

Ukraine Destroys 40 Aircraft Deep Inside Russia Ahead of Peace Talks in Istanbul

 In his evening address, Zelensky said that 117 drones had been used in the operation.
Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Send Delegation to Istanbul for Talks With Russia
News Jun 1, 2025 | 7:27 pm

Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Send Delegation to Istanbul for Talks With Russia

 Earlier Sunday, Ukraine's army said at least 12 service members were killed and more than 60 were injured in a Russian missile strike.
Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks End after Less Than 2 Hours With Deal to Swap POWs But No Ceasefire
News May 17, 2025 | 12:18 pm

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks End after Less Than 2 Hours With Deal to Swap POWs But No Ceasefire

 A Ukrainian official said Russia introduced new, “unacceptable demands” to withdraw Ukrainian forces from huge swaths of territory.
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
News May 14, 2025 | 3:53 pm

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army

 Indonesia revokes ex-Marine Satria Kumbara’s citizenship after he joins Russian military without President Prabowo’s approval.
Ex-Indonesian Marine Faces Loss of Citizenship After Joining Russian Army in Ukraine War
News May 12, 2025 | 2:39 pm

Ex-Indonesian Marine Faces Loss of Citizenship After Joining Russian Army in Ukraine War

 Under the Indonesian Constitution, serving in a foreign military is grounds for the automatic revocation of citizenship.
Britain Says Anyone Carrying Out Activity with Russian Authorities Must Register
News Apr 2, 2025 | 1:58 am

Britain Says Anyone Carrying Out Activity with Russian Authorities Must Register

 Last month, three Bulgarians based in Britain were convicted of spying for Russia on what police called “an industrial scale.”
Proposed European Force for Ukraine Could 'Respond' If Attacked by Russia: Macron
News Mar 27, 2025 | 4:35 am

Proposed European Force for Ukraine Could 'Respond' If Attacked by Russia: Macron

 “Our soldiers, when they are engaged and deployed, are there to react and respond to the decisions of the commander in chief," Macron said.
4 American Soldiers Who Went Missing in Lithuania Have Died, NATO Leader Says
News Mar 27, 2025 | 2:09 am

4 American Soldiers Who Went Missing in Lithuania Have Died, NATO Leader Says

 The US soldiers and their vehicle were reported missing Tuesday afternoon during an exercise near the Lithuanian border with Belarus.

