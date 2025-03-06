SEG Solar to Begin PV Panel Production in April

Jakarta. SEG Solar is set to begin photovoltaic (PV) panel production at its new facility in the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KITB), Central Java, this April, the company announced on Wednesday.

The US-based company has invested $500 million in an assembly plant spanning 40 hectares, managed by its local subsidiary, SEG Solar Manufacturing Indonesia.

Construction of the plant began on September 29 last year, with ambitions to establish the largest solar panel production facility in Southeast Asia. The plant will have a production capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW) for solar cells and another 5 GW for modules.

The majority of its output is expected to be exported to the US market.

Job Creation and Sustainability Goals

Once fully operational, the PV project is projected to generate 3,000 new jobs.

"Through our collaboration with KITB, we are confident in creating more opportunities and supporting sustainable development initiatives in Indonesia and beyond," said Jun Zhuge, Chief Operating Officer of SEG Solar Manufacturing Indonesia.

KITB was launched last July, developed on a total area of 4,300 hectares, with construction divided into four phases. The first phase covers 450 hectares and is already occupied by more than 18 companies. With this expansion, the government projects that the area will create 250,000 jobs.

The industrial zone houses major international companies, including South Korea’s KCC Glass Indonesia, plastic piping manufacturers, and anode and cathode industries.

KITB is managed by Danareksa, a state-owned enterprise holding company specializing in industrial zone development.

