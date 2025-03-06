SEG Solar to Begin PV Panel Production in April

Jauhari Mahardhika
March 6, 2025 | 6:52 am
SHARE
An aerial photo of a dam at the Batang Industrial Park in Central Java as seen on November 17, 2023. (Antara Photo/Harviyan Perdana Putra)
An aerial photo of a dam at the Batang Industrial Park in Central Java as seen on November 17, 2023. (Antara Photo/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

Jakarta. SEG Solar is set to begin photovoltaic (PV) panel production at its new facility in the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KITB), Central Java, this April, the company announced on Wednesday.

The US-based company has invested $500 million in an assembly plant spanning 40 hectares, managed by its local subsidiary, SEG Solar Manufacturing Indonesia.

Construction of the plant began on September 29 last year, with ambitions to establish the largest solar panel production facility in Southeast Asia. The plant will have a production capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW) for solar cells and another 5 GW for modules.

The majority of its output is expected to be exported to the US market.

Advertisement

Job Creation and Sustainability Goals
Once fully operational, the PV project is projected to generate 3,000 new jobs.

"Through our collaboration with KITB, we are confident in creating more opportunities and supporting sustainable development initiatives in Indonesia and beyond," said Jun Zhuge, Chief Operating Officer of SEG Solar Manufacturing Indonesia.

KITB was launched last July, developed on a total area of 4,300 hectares, with construction divided into four phases. The first phase covers 450 hectares and is already occupied by more than 18 companies. With this expansion, the government projects that the area will create 250,000 jobs.

The industrial zone houses major international companies, including South Korea’s KCC Glass Indonesia, plastic piping manufacturers, and anode and cathode industries.

KITB is managed by Danareksa, a state-owned enterprise holding company specializing in industrial zone development.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Freeze Nearly $2 Billion in Foreign Aid
News 33 minutes ago

Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Freeze Nearly $2 Billion in Foreign Aid

 By a 5-4 vote, the court rejected an emergency appeal from the Republican administration.
SEG Solar to Begin PV Panel Production in April
Business 44 minutes ago

SEG Solar to Begin PV Panel Production in April

 Once fully operational, the PV project is projected to generate 3,000 new jobs.
Government Considers Relocating Bekasi Residents from Flood-Prone Areas
News 6 hours ago

Government Considers Relocating Bekasi Residents from Flood-Prone Areas

 Maruarar said he had already consulted with Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto regarding a potential relocation site.
Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents
Business 8 hours ago

Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents

 Both former leaders were present on stage when President Prabowo Subianto officially launched Danantara on February 24.
Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea
News 8 hours ago

Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea

 Last month, a Chinese navy helicopter flew within 10 feet (3 meters) of a Philippine patrol turbo-prop plane.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
1
Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
2
Indonesia Says French Nickel Miner Eramet Wants to Partner with Danantara
3
Jakarta Floods in Pictures
4
16,000 Affected as Floodwaters Paralyzes Bekasi
5
Floods Paralyze Bekasi City Near Jakarta
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED