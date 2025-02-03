Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia

Bambang Ismoyo
February 3, 2025 | 10:18 pm
A Shell gas station as seen in Medan, North Sumatra, on April 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fransisco Carolio)
A Shell gas station as seen in Medan, North Sumatra, on April 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fransisco Carolio)

Jakarta.  Shell Indonesia is grappling with fuel shortages at several of its gas stations, along with BP and Vivo, due to what the company described as procurement and distribution challenges. The disruptions have led to customer complaints, with Shell assuring it is working to restore normal operations promptly.

“Shell Indonesia is coordinating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the availability of fuel at our stations as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement on Saturday. Despite the shortages, Shell has continued to provide other products and services at its locations.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addressed the issue on Monday, emphasizing that the shortages are due to operational issues within the companies and not regulatory delays. “There’s no fundamental issue here. Import permits have been issued and completed. This appears to be a technical matter,” Bahlil said during a press briefing.

While Bahlil did not elaborate on specific causes, he suggested delays in the arrival of fuel tankers could be a factor. The minister noted that Pertamina, the state-owned oil company, is unaffected, with fuel availability and distribution proceeding as planned. “For public consumption, there’s no issue. Some companies may be experiencing delays or have goods still in transit,” he added.

The shortages come on the heels of fuel price increases by major providers, including Pertamina, Shell, and BP, which raised prices on Feb. 1, 2025, in response to global oil market fluctuations and the weakening rupiah.

Despite these challenges, Indonesia’s government reassured the public that there are no broader supply chain issues affecting Pertamina, ensuring the country’s fuel needs remain well-managed.

