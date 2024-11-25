Shell Denies Closing All Its Gas Stations in Indonesia

Antara
November 25, 2024 | 10:44 am
SHARE
A Shell gas station as seen in Medan, North Sumatra, on April 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fransisco Carolio)
A Shell gas station as seen in Medan, North Sumatra, on April 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fransisco Carolio)

Jakarta. Shell Indonesia, which runs the local operations of the British oil company, has denied closing all of its gas stations in the country.

Shell has been making headlines after Indonesian media reported the company would shut down its gas stations in the country. The Indonesian Oil and Gas Companies Association (Aspermigas) attributed the potential closure to the state-run Pertamina’s control over most of the domestic retail fuel networks. According to the state-run news agency Antara, Shell has dismissed the closure rumors.

“Shell Indonesia would like to announce that the reports of us closing all gas stations in Indonesia are not true,” Susi Hutapea, the company’s vice president for corporate relations, told Antara over the weekend.

Susi said that Shell was pretty much focused on its gas station operations, although she refused to comment more on whatever rumor that emerged in the market. She added: “We cannot comment on the speculations that arise in the market. Shell Indonesia will continue to focus on operating our gas stations for the sake of our customers.”

Advertisement

Shell currently has over 170 gas stations in Indonesia, including in the Greater Jakarta area and North Sumatra. The company has a lubricant facility in Marunda, Jakarta to support its downstream industry. Shell also has a fuel storage terminal in Gresik, East Java.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bengkulu Governor Extorts Subordinates to Fund Election Campaign: KPK
News 2 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor Extorts Subordinates to Fund Election Campaign: KPK

 Rohidin is contesting the gubernatorial race against a single challenger, former Bengkulu City Mayor Helmi Hasan.
Shell Denies Closing All Its Gas Stations in Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Shell Denies Closing All Its Gas Stations in Indonesia

 Shell has been making headlines after Indonesian media reported the company would shut down its gas stations in the country.
Bengkulu Governor and Two Aides Named Corruption Suspects
News 3 hours ago

Bengkulu Governor and Two Aides Named Corruption Suspects

 KPK investigators confiscated approximately Rp 6.5 billion in cash from the governor’s assistant alone.
Prabowo Asks UAE's MBZ to Bolster Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund
Business 4 hours ago

Prabowo Asks UAE's MBZ to Bolster Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund

 Prabowo wants the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to share its best practices on how a country can run its sovereign wealth fund.
'Wicked' And 'Gladiator' Make Gravity-Defying Theater Debuts
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

'Wicked' And 'Gladiator' Make Gravity-Defying Theater Debuts

 "Wicked" became the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, behind only “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2.”
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED