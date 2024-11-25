Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV

Jakarta. Global energy giant Shell plc has announced the sale of its entire fuel retail network in Indonesia to a joint venture between Citadel Pacific Limited and Indonesia’s Sefas Group.

In a statement released Friday, Shell Indonesia confirmed that the transaction covers all its approximately 200 gas stations, including 160 company-owned site.

Citadel Pacific holds Shell branding rights in several Asia-Pacific territories such as Guam, Saipan, Macao, Palau, and Hong Kong, while Sefas Group is currently Shell’s largest lubricant distributor in Indonesia.

Business Operations to Continue as Usual

The company stressed that the change in ownership will not affect Shell’s lubricants business in Indonesia, which includes a 300-million-liter-per-year lubricant blending plant and a new 2,000-ton-per-year grease production facility currently under construction in Marunda, North Jakarta. Shell also operates a fuel terminal in Gresik, West Java.

Advertisement

Shell assured customers that all stations will continue to operate normally throughout the sale process, which is expected to conclude next year.

“The Shell brand will remain in Indonesia under licensing agreements and Shell will continue to supply fuel to its business partners and consumers,” the company said.

The move is part of Shell’s global strategy to streamline and reposition its downstream business portfolio, in line with commitments made during its Capital Markets Day presentations.



SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: