Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

Bambang Ismoyo
May 23, 2025 | 6:06 pm
SHARE
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks to reporters shortly before meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks to reporters shortly before meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia dismissed claims that Shell’s sale of its entire fuel retail network in Indonesia reflects a worsening investment climate in the country’s energy sector.

Shell confirmed the sale of about 200 gas stations, including 160 company-owned sites, to a joint venture between Citadel Pacific Limited and Indonesia’s Sefas Group. The transaction, expected to close next year, forms part of Shell’s global strategy to streamline its downstream business.

Bahlil downplayed concerns about the sale, stressing that Shell is transferring ownership, not shutting down operations. “They are only selling, not closing the business. It’s just a change of company ownership,” he said at the Ministry’s office in Jakarta.

Read More:
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
Advertisement

He described the deal as a routine business-to-business corporate transaction and urged respect for the rights of private companies operating in Indonesia. “Since they are not a state-owned enterprise, we must respect every private company’s rights,” Bahlil added.

Shell also assured that the sale will not impact its lubricants business in Indonesia, which includes a 300-million-liter-per-year blending plant and a 2,000-ton-per-year grease production facility under construction in North Jakarta. The company also operates a fuel terminal in West Java’s Gresik.

Throughout the sale process, all fuel stations will continue normal operations, with the Shell brand remaining in Indonesia under licensing agreements. Shell will maintain fuel supply to its partners and customers.

The move reflects Shell’s broader commitment to reposition its downstream portfolio, aligning with strategic priorities outlined during its Capital Markets Day.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business 4 hours ago

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business 7 hours ago

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
Business 9 hours ago

Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV

 The company stressed that the change in ownership will not affect Shell’s lubricants business in Indonesia.
Bahlil Takes Responsibility for LG’s Exit from $9.8b Battery Project
Business May 22, 2025 | 7:29 pm

Bahlil Takes Responsibility for LG’s Exit from $9.8b Battery Project

 “The narrative that LG pulled out of the consortium is inaccurate," the minister said.
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
Business May 22, 2025 | 6:10 pm

China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August

 Huayou officially replaces LG Energy Solution in Indonesia's EV battery ecosystem megaproject, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says.
Indonesia Spends $40 Billion Annually on Energy Imports, Prabowo Pushes for Energy Independence
Business May 22, 2025 | 4:44 am

Indonesia Spends $40 Billion Annually on Energy Imports, Prabowo Pushes for Energy Independence

 State-owned energy giant Pertamina remains the backbone of the country’s oil output, accounting for 60 percent of national production.
Golkar Says It Remains Open to Jokowi as Ex-President Mulls PSI Leadership
News May 19, 2025 | 7:18 am

Golkar Says It Remains Open to Jokowi as Ex-President Mulls PSI Leadership

 Golkar, one of Indonesia's biggest political parties, is open to accepting Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo into its family.
Gov't Considers Revoking Oil Permits from Underperforming Contractors
Business May 16, 2025 | 6:36 pm

Gov't Considers Revoking Oil Permits from Underperforming Contractors

 Indonesia to evaluate oil contractors with stalled projects as part of efforts to boost national output to 1 million BOPD by 2029.
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
Business May 11, 2025 | 11:14 pm

Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 

 Singapore currently accounts for around 60 percent of Indonesia’s total fuel imports.
Indonesia to Slash Fuel Imports from Singapore, Eyes Middle East Supply
Business May 9, 2025 | 4:56 pm

Indonesia to Slash Fuel Imports from Singapore, Eyes Middle East Supply

 Indonesia plans to cut fuel imports from Singapore due to high costs, shifting toward cheaper Middle Eastern suppliers.

The Latest

At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce
News 8 minutes ago

At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce

 At least 60 killed in Gaza strikes as Israel allows limited aid amid global pressure and UN warnings of looming famine.
Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy
Business 24 minutes ago

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

 Luhut Pandjaitan says benzoin resin, or kemenyan, holds untapped potential for Indonesia’s downstream strategy and rural economic growth.
Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad
Business 39 minutes ago

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad

 Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods and 25% on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the US, escalating his trade war.
Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions
News 3 hours ago

Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions

 The facility, operated by Power Steel Mandiri in the Cikupa Industrial Complex, was found to be emitting hazardous air pollutants.
Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business 4 hours ago

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED