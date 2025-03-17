Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta

Jakarta. A cargo ship carrying 2,500 VinFast electric vehicles (EVs) arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for the Vietnamese automaker’s expansion into the Indonesian market.

VinFast has been aggressively pushing into Indonesia’s EV sector, reinforcing its commitment with major investment pledges in related industries and renewable energy projects.

Largest Shipment Yet for Indonesian Market

The ship, emblazoned with VinFast’s red and white logo, carried various models already marketed in Indonesia, including the VF 3, VF e34, VF 5, and Nerio Green.

According to Duong Thi Thu Trang, VinFast’s Global Deputy CEO of Sales, the units were specifically manufactured for Indonesia with right-hand drive configurations to meet local regulations.

This latest shipment marks VinFast’s fourth and largest delivery to Indonesia since it began expanding its reach to its Southeast Asian neighbor in February last year. The timing aligns with the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday season, a period when automobile sales typically surge in Indonesia.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani previously announced that VinFast has committed up to $1 billion to develop 100,000 EV charging units across Indonesia, with a focus on Java Island.

To accelerate EV adoption, VinFast is also building an assembly plant in Subang, West Java, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units. The company recently acquired 120 hectares of land for the facility, which is expected to begin operations next year.

In addition to its automotive ambitions, VinFast is exploring investments in wind and solar power plants to further support Indonesia’s green energy transition, Rosan added.

