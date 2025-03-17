Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta

Wahyu Sahala Tua
March 17, 2025 | 3:09 am
SHARE
Lines of VinFast electric cars await shipment for Indonesia near a cargo ship at Hai Phong Port in Vietnam, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Photo courtesy of VinFast Indonesia)
Lines of VinFast electric cars await shipment for Indonesia near a cargo ship at Hai Phong Port in Vietnam, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Photo courtesy of VinFast Indonesia)

Jakarta. A cargo ship carrying 2,500 VinFast electric vehicles (EVs) arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for the Vietnamese automaker’s expansion into the Indonesian market.

VinFast has been aggressively pushing into Indonesia’s EV sector, reinforcing its commitment with major investment pledges in related industries and renewable energy projects.

Largest Shipment Yet for Indonesian Market
The ship, emblazoned with VinFast’s red and white logo, carried various models already marketed in Indonesia, including the VF 3, VF e34, VF 5, and Nerio Green.

According to Duong Thi Thu Trang, VinFast’s Global Deputy CEO of Sales, the units were specifically manufactured for Indonesia with right-hand drive configurations to meet local regulations.

Advertisement

This latest shipment marks VinFast’s fourth and largest delivery to Indonesia since it began expanding its reach to its Southeast Asian neighbor in February last year. The timing aligns with the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday season, a period when automobile sales typically surge in Indonesia.

Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
The photograph of a VF8 electric SUV featured on the banner of the VinFast website. (Photo courtesy of VinFast)

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani previously announced that VinFast has committed up to $1 billion to develop 100,000 EV charging units across Indonesia, with a focus on Java Island.

To accelerate EV adoption, VinFast is also building an assembly plant in Subang, West Java, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units. The company recently acquired 120 hectares of land for the facility, which is expected to begin operations next year.

In addition to its automotive ambitions, VinFast is exploring investments in wind and solar power plants to further support Indonesia’s green energy transition, Rosan added.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
Business 54 minutes ago

Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta

 This latest shipment marks VinFast’s fourth and largest delivery to Indonesia since it began expanding its reach to its neighbor last year.
What to Know About El Salvador's Mega-Prison after Trump Sent Hundreds of Immigrants There
News 2 hours ago

What to Know About El Salvador's Mega-Prison after Trump Sent Hundreds of Immigrants There

 The prison does not offer workshops or educational programs to prepare them to return to society after their sentences.
East Kalimantan Establishes Wildlife Rescue Center for Endangered Species Beyond Orangutans
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

East Kalimantan Establishes Wildlife Rescue Center for Endangered Species Beyond Orangutans

 Kalimantan is often associated with orangutans, but many other endangered species face increasing threats and need attention.
Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions
News 5 hours ago

Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions

 "We must ensure that all participants get adequate rest in between marathon sessions," House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar said.
KPK Names Six Suspects Following Anti-Graft Raids in South Sumatra
News 5 hours ago

KPK Names Six Suspects Following Anti-Graft Raids in South Sumatra

 The case stemmed from requests by several councilors for Rp 40 billion in payments during discussions on budget spending.
News Index

Most Popular

China’s Mixue Overtakes Starbucks and McDonald’s in Southeast Asia
1
China’s Mixue Overtakes Starbucks and McDonald’s in Southeast Asia
2
Protesters Storm Hotel Meeting on Military Law Amendment
3
Abdul Gani Kasuba Dies at 61, Corruption Case Against Him Declared Void
4
Trump Orders Strikes on Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen 
5
Human Skeletons Found in Abandoned Car at East Java Police Dormitory
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED