Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Sido Muncul Reports Rp 448B Profit in 1st Half of 2023

Parluhutan Situmorang
July 26, 2023 | 12:31 pm
SHARE
A pharmacist inspects equipment at Sido Muncul laboratory. (Handout)
A pharmacist inspects equipment at Sido Muncul laboratory. (Handout)

Jakarta. Herbal medicine industry Sido Muncul (SIDO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rp 448.1 billion ($29.8 million) in the first half of the year, increasing slightly from Rp 445.59 billion in the same period of last year.

The Semarang-based company said it booked Rp 1.65 trillion in sales, compared to Rp 1.61 trillion in the first semester of 2022. During the period, sales and marketing costs have been reduced to Rp 198 billion from Rp 200 billion, but other operational costs soared to Rp 37.3 billion from Rp 11 billion.

Market analyst Vanessa Karmajaya has predicted that Sido Muncul will recover strongly next year in line with improving people’s purchase power and new innovations and distribution expansion by the company.

“Growing public awareness toward herbal medicine will become a booster for the company’s financial performance in the future,” said Vanessa, a researcher from RHB Sekuritas Indonesia.

Advertisement

RHB Sekuritas maintains a buy recommendation for Sido Muncul shares with a target price of Rp 900, as the company is on track to book an annual net profit of Rp 1.2 trillion this year, from Rp 1.1 trillion in 2022.

For more than seven decades, Sido Muncul has launched more than 300 herbal medicine brands including the famous herbal flu relief syrup Tolak Angin and supplement drink Kuku Bima.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Hong Kong Keen to Invest in Nusantara: Chief Executive
Business 2 hours ago

Hong Kong Keen to Invest in Nusantara: Chief Executive

 Hong Kong says the Nusantara capital project can bring new opportunities into the existing cooperation.
GoTo Launches Digital Payment App GoPay
Tech 3 hours ago

GoTo Launches Digital Payment App GoPay

 The app consumes only 25 megabytes of memory on Android-based cellphones, making it accessible to a wide range of users.
Hun Sen to Step Down as Prime Minister, Appoints Son as Successor
News 4 hours ago

Hun Sen to Step Down as Prime Minister, Appoints Son as Successor

 Hun Sen has been Cambodia's autocratic leader for 38 years but said ahead of the elections he would hand off the position to his oldest son.
Enggartiasto Highlights 2 Issues that Discourage Potential Teachers
News 5 hours ago

Enggartiasto Highlights 2 Issues that Discourage Potential Teachers

 The overall low salary remains a major concern in attracting talented individuals to the teaching profession.
Sido Muncul Reports Rp 448B Profit in 1st Half of 2023
Business 6 hours ago

Sido Muncul Reports Rp 448B Profit in 1st Half of 2023

 Sido Muncul is the owner of famous brands like flu relief syrup Tolak Angin and supplement drink Kuku Bima.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
1
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
2
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
3
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
4
Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia
5
Senior Minister Airlangga Interrogated by Prosecutors over CPO Export
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED