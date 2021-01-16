Sinar Mas Group to Invest $200m Into e-Wallet Dana

A man stands in front of monitors showing stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on March 26, 2020. (Antara Photo/Reno Esnir)

Jakarta. Elang Andalan Nusantara, the company behind an electronic wallet platform, Dana, will soon welcome a new conglomerate investor, the Sinar Mas Group.

Sinar Mas, one of the largest business groups in Indonesia, has agreed to inject $200 million into Elang Andalan to become one of the e-wallet's largest shareholders.

Under a conditional sale and purchase agreement signed on Tuesday, DSST Dana Gemilang, a subsidiary of Sinar Mas's listed company Dian Swastatika Sentosa, would become a shareholder in Elang Andalan.

Susan Chandra, Dian Swastatika's corporate secretary, said the investment plan was part of a digital business development collaboration.

"This collaboration is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the digital ecosystem owned by the company and various stakeholders," Susan said in a statement.

The completion of the investment plan will depend on the fulfillment of the initial conditions as stipulated in the equity participation agreement, including approval from the authority.

"After the terms of the investment plan are met, and the relevant authorities approve, Dian Swastika will become one of the largest shareholders in Dana," Susan said.

Dian Swastatika engages in electricity supply, trading, real estate, infrastructure, and construction services. The company started its commercial activities in 1998 with its head office in Jakarta, while its power plants are located in Tangerang, Serang, and Karawang.

Sinar Mas's business spans many sectors such as pulp & paper, real estate, financial services, agribusiness, telecommunications, and mining. Among the group's crown jewels are pulp and paper company Asia Pulp & Paper and palm oil producer Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (Smart).