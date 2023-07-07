Sinarmas Land to Build Civil Servant Houses in Nusantara

Balikpapan. Sinarmas Land Group's property development subsidiary, Grandcity Balikpapan, is set to be awarded a project to construct 1,500 houses for civil servants in the future national capital, Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan.

Once the new capital Nusantara is ready, high-ranking civil servants who will be relocated from Jakarta will reside in the residential complex being built by Grandcity Balikpapan, an executive said on Thursday.

The houses will come in three different types, measuring 88, 117, and 172 square meters, on plots of land ranging from 105 to 200 square meters, depending on the type. The price for these houses will start from Rp 1.6 billion, said Budi Widiyanto, Sales and Promotion Manager of Grandcity Balikpapan.

Advertisement

The houses are specifically intended for civil servants at echelon I and II levels, while lower-ranking state employees will reside in high-rise apartments to be constructed by a different developer, Agung Podomoro Land, according to Budi.

Officials from the Public Works and Housing Ministry and the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) have visited the Grandcity residential area in Balikpapan to discuss the project, he added.

"Grandcity has been chosen as the pilot project for the relocation of civil servants, while APL [Agung Podomoro Land] has been selected to build the high-rise buildings," Budi said in Balikpapan.

In preparation, Grandcity has allocated 25 hectares of land, which will be equally divided into five housing clusters, each consisting of 250 to 400 houses, added Budi.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: