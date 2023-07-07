Friday, July 7, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Sinarmas Land to Build Civil Servant Houses in Nusantara

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
July 6, 2023 | 11:32 pm
SHARE
Workers build a home at Grandcity Balikpapan residential project in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)
Workers build a home at Grandcity Balikpapan residential project in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)

Balikpapan. Sinarmas Land Group's property development subsidiary, Grandcity Balikpapan, is set to be awarded a project to construct 1,500 houses for civil servants in the future national capital, Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan.

Once the new capital Nusantara is ready, high-ranking civil servants who will be relocated from Jakarta will reside in the residential complex being built by Grandcity Balikpapan, an executive said on Thursday.

The houses will come in three different types, measuring 88, 117, and 172 square meters, on plots of land ranging from 105 to 200 square meters, depending on the type. The price for these houses will start from Rp 1.6 billion, said Budi Widiyanto, Sales and Promotion Manager of Grandcity Balikpapan.

Read More:
Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF
Advertisement

The houses are specifically intended for civil servants at echelon I and II levels, while lower-ranking state employees will reside in high-rise apartments to be constructed by a different developer, Agung Podomoro Land, according to Budi.

Officials from the Public Works and Housing Ministry and the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) have visited the Grandcity residential area in Balikpapan to discuss the project, he added.

"Grandcity has been chosen as the pilot project for the relocation of civil servants, while APL [Agung Podomoro Land] has been selected to build the high-rise buildings," Budi said in Balikpapan.

In preparation, Grandcity has allocated 25 hectares of land, which will be equally divided into five housing clusters, each consisting of 250 to 400 houses, added Budi.

Read More:
Nusantara Offers 80-Year Land Titles for Industrial Use

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Sinarmas Land to Build Civil Servant Houses in Nusantara
Business 8 hours ago

Sinarmas Land to Build Civil Servant Houses in Nusantara

 The houses are specifically intended for civil servants at echelon I and II levels, while lower-ranking employees will reside in apartments.
2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines
News 12 hours ago

2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines

 Police armed with warrants raided and searched the buildings around midnight in Las Pinas and rescued 1,534 Filipinos and 1,190 foreigners.
Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF
Business 12 hours ago

Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF

 When investing in Indonesia, Australian investors will likely invest in the eastern part of the archipelago, according to INDEF.
Indonesian Air Force Receives 2nd Brand New Super Hercules Plane
News 12 hours ago

Indonesian Air Force Receives 2nd Brand New Super Hercules Plane

 Indonesia has operated C-130s since the 1960s, using its Hercules fleet for critical national and regional missions.
Jokowi Proposes 4 Candidates for Key OJK Posts
Business 14 hours ago

Jokowi Proposes 4 Candidates for Key OJK Posts

 The president's nominees are Hasan Fawzi, Erwin Haryono, Agusman, and Adi Budiarso.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
1
Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
2
Indonesia Tries to Find Balance Between US-China with IPEF
3
Astra Land Acquires Commanding Stake at Jaya Mandarin for $50M
4
Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard
5
With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED