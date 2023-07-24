Sinergi Inti Becomes 50th Company to Get Listed on IDX in 2023

Jakarta. B2B internet provider Sinergi Inti Andalan Prima (INET), also known as Sinergy Networks, was officially listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday, becoming the 50th company to do so in 2023.

It recently held an initial public offering by issuing 1.5 billion new shares at a price of Rp 101 per share.

“Today is a crucial moment for us and potential investors who are eager to take part in the journey to ‘digital Indonesia’,” INET Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Arif said.

During its trading debut in the secondary market Monday morning, INET shares opened 34.65 percent higher to Rp 136, activating the circuit breaker set at 35 percent for share prices between Rp 50 and Rp 200.

Advertisement

Hitting the limit-up rule is considered a positive outcome for debutants on the IDX.

During the first 30 minutes after the market opening, INET shares were traded more than 24,000 times amounting to Rp 416 million ($27,700) in value.

Prior to the IPO, 99.99 percent of INET shares were owned by Abadi Kreasi Unggul Nusantara, with an individual named Muhammad Arif holding the remaining 0.01 percent.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: