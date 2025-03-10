Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry

Jakarta. Indonesia Airlines Group (INA), a new carrier backed by Singapore-based Calypte Holding Pte Ltd, is set to enter Indonesia’s aviation sector with a focus on international routes. Unlike most local airlines, INA aims to position itself as a premium airline.

Calypte Holding, which operates across renewable energy, agriculture, and aviation, is banking on INA’s international-only model to challenge established players. The airline plans to deploy 20 modern aircraft, including 10 narrow-body Airbus A321neo or A321LR planes for medium-haul routes and 10 wide-body Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 jets for long-haul flights.

Despite industry interest, Indonesia Airlines has yet to secure operational approval from local regulators. The Transportation Ministry confirmed it has not received any official licensing applications. “As of today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has not received any permit applications related to the establishment or operations of Indonesia Airlines,” Mokhammad Khusnu, acting head of international cooperation, public relations, and general affairs at the ministry, told Kontan on Wednesday.

The Man Behind Indonesia Airlines

Iskandar Ismail, an Indonesian entrepreneur with a background in energy and finance, spearheads the airline. Born in Aceh in 1983, Iskandar started his career with Indonesia’s post-tsunami reconstruction agency before moving to state-owned utility PLN, where he gained expertise in electricity and renewable energy.

Iskandar later transitioned into banking and insurance, broadening his network in the financial sector. In 2015, he left the corporate world to focus on his own ventures, founding an electricity-focused business in 2017. The company faced significant challenges during the pandemic, leading Iskandar to seek investment opportunities in Singapore. This move culminated in the establishment of Calypte Holding in 2022.

With Indonesia Airlines, Iskandar aims to leverage his business acumen and international connections to establish a high-end carrier that caters to global travelers. Despite being headquartered in Singapore, INA maintains strong ties to Indonesia through its ownership and strategic vision.

The airline is currently in the early stages of recruitment, fleet preparation, and regulatory approvals. Its ability to navigate Indonesia’s stringent aviation requirements will be key to determining whether it can realize its ambition of becoming a prominent international airline.

