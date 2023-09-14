Thursday, September 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister

Muawwan Daelami
September 14, 2023 | 3:25 pm
SHARE
State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are in overall robust financial health, with a combined market valuation surging to Rp 2,200 trillion ($143 billion) from last year's Rp 1,700 trillion, SOE Minister Erick Thohir said on Thursday.

In addition to their financial strength, SOEs have contributed Rp 80 trillion to the state coffers in dividend payments. The government anticipates this figure to rise to Rp 85 trillion this year, Erick said during a hearing with the House of Representatives' Commission VI, which oversees SOEs, at the legislative building in Jakarta.

"We previously discussed a combined debt of Rp 1,600 trillion by state-owned companies, but the current situation demonstrates that SOEs have a combined capital of Rp 3,200 trillion and a market valuation of Rp 2,200 trillion. These figures outweigh the debt," Erick told lawmakers.

During the hearing, the minister unveiled a plan to inject additional capital of Rp 28.16 trillion into state-run construction companies Hutama Karya and Wijaya Karya, as well as state-owned financing firm Indonesia Financial Group (IFG).

Advertisement

Hutama Karya requires additional capital to complete the construction of the Sumatra toll road network, while Wijaya Karya is actively involved in the megaproject to build the new national capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan.

Regarding IFG, the company requires fresh capital to resolve financial issues stemming from the past corruption scandal in the state insurance company, Jiwasraya, where its assets were seized by prosecutors, as Erick explained.

Furthermore, the government is set to invest Rp 12.8 trillion in the railway company KAI and an additional Rp 11 trillion in train carriage builder INKA. This investment follows the introduction of new railway systems, including the Great Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Train.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister
Business 12 minutes ago

SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister

 Erick Thohir said SOEs have a combined capital of Rp 3,200 trillion and a market valuation of Rp 2,200 trillion.
Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 
News 2 hours ago

Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 

 The controlled burning of fuel loads in the surrounding landscapes of Sydney began on Sunday.
Indah Kiat to Acquire 3 Million SQM of Land for New Paper Factory in Karawang
Business 2 hours ago

Indah Kiat to Acquire 3 Million SQM of Land for New Paper Factory in Karawang

 A previous filing dated March 31 revealed that the land purchase agreement with these two companies is valued at Rp 247.93 billion.
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Opinion 3 hours ago

Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?

 The global coal mining industry has been facing increasing pressure from all fronts to decarbonize. The time for Indonesia is coming.
Indonesia in Dire Need of Marriage Officiants
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesia in Dire Need of Marriage Officiants

 A minister said more than 2 million wedding ceremonies occur in Indonesia every year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia to Replace
1
Indonesia to Replace "Isa Almasih" with "Jesus Christ" 
2
Indonesia Looks Back on Tough East Asia Summit Negotiations
3
Jokowi Assures Rempang Islanders of Land and Homes for Relocation
4
Ex-Military Chief Andika Perkasa Joins Ganjar's Presidential Campaign Team
5
Indonesia, Three Other Nations Become Bridge Builders at G20 India Summit: Minister
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED