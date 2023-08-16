Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Southeast Asia to Lose 11 Pct GDP if Climate Change Goes Unchecked

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 15, 2023 | 2:10 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows motorcyclists passing by a coal-fired power plant in Banten. (B1 Photo/Ruht Semiono)
This undated photo shows motorcyclists passing by a coal-fired power plant in Banten. (B1 Photo/Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. Southeast Asia could lose up to 11 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) if it fails to address climate change, and this could cause an obstacle for ASEAN chair Indonesia’s dream of escaping the middle-income trap, an analyst said on Tuesday.

ASEAN today is grappling with a climate crisis. For instance, Indonesia's eastern province of Central Papua is struggling with drought and food insecurity, said Fabby Tumiwa, executive director of the energy and environment think tank Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR). Studies show that ASEAN is among the regions that would be the hardest hit by climate change. Fossil fuel still accounts for 80 percent of Southeast Asia’s energy mix.

“Rising temperatures and the worsening climate crisis can cost Southeast Asia between 6.5 and 11 percent of its GDP. This will stop Indonesia from getting out of the middle-income trap,” Fabby said in Jakarta.

“We are no longer facing global warming, but a 'global boiling' era. Indonesia needs to raise its GDP by at least 6 percent annually to get out of the middle-income trap by 2045. It would be hard to achieve such growth with drought, crop failures, and all,” Fabby said.

Advertisement

Indonesia aims to be a developed nation by its centennial in 2045 and reach net zero by 2060 or sooner. Fellow ASEAN members Malaysia and Vietnam set their net zero targets for 2050, while Thailand’s deadline is much later in 2065.

“I don’t think this is ambitious enough. The pathway to decarbonization in Southeast Asia depends on how committed we are to addressing climate change and slashing greenhouse gas emissions,” the analyst said.

According to Indonesia’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) climate target, the country pledged to slash emissions by 31.89 percent with its own efforts. Indonesia is open to having more ambitious reduction targets at 43.2 percent if it receives international assistance.

“But Indonesia’s NDC commitments are still not compatible with [the climate pact] Paris Agreement. We have time until 2025 to make a new commitment,” Fabby said.

Indonesia is the only ASEAN country that is a member of the G20 which encompasses the world’s largest economies.

“This shows how Indonesia has economic power in this region. As an emitter and economic giant, Indonesia should have led by example to guide other ASEAN members into being more ambitious in their energy transition efforts,” Fabby said.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani earlier this year said that Indonesia’s economy would need to grow at least 6 percent on average to escape the middle-income trap by 2045. Growth should be nearing 6 percent in 2025-2029, and eventually close to 7 percent from then onwards. Indonesia's economy expanded by 5.17 percent in the second quarter of 2023.

Read More:
MSMEs Only Account for 15 Pct of Indonesian Exports

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back

 The sky lounge, which is located on the 19th floor, is open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights.
Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market
Business 1 hours ago

Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market

 Suzuki offers an 8-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty period for the lithium batteries used in its hybrid cars.
Jokowi Aims Per Capita Income to Hit $25,000 in 2 Decades
Business 2 hours ago

Jokowi Aims Per Capita Income to Hit $25,000 in 2 Decades

 Jokowi also admitted that the downstreaming policy might be a bitter pill to swallow for raw material exporters.
Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics

 The president said that the principles of freedom and democracy are being misused to propagate hatred.
Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi
News 6 hours ago

Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi

 Jokowi said that it was up to the political parties and coalitions to appoint the presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
1
Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
2
Luhut Fails to Get Immediate Investment Pledge from Musk
3
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
4
Man Arrested for Selling Internet Banking Customers' Data to Dark Website
5
Sumber Global Energy Secures $187 Million Coal Supply Contract from Vietnam
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED