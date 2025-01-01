Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact

Bambang Ismoyo
January 1, 2025 | 3:55 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister speaks with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani during a press confeence on the 2025 economic packages in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister speaks with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani during a press confeence on the 2025 economic packages in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has unveiled an economic stimulus package worth Rp 265 trillion ($16.3 billion) to support low-income families and labor-intensive industries affected by the increase in value-added tax (VAT).

As part of the stimulus, rice assistance will be provided to 16 million beneficiaries for two months, with each recipient receiving 10 kilograms of rice per month, Sri Mulyani said during a press briefing at her office in Jakarta.

In addition, the government will offer a 50 percent discount on household electricity subscriptions for customers with a capacity of up to 2,200 volt-amperes, she added.

Wage subsidies, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reintroduced in the stimulus package. The initiative also includes income tax subsidies for individuals earning a monthly salary of up to Rp 10 million.

"Incentives for labor-intensive industries will include support for new machinery procurement, with the government covering 5 percent of the interest costs,” Sri Mulyani said.

The state insurance provider, BPJS, will also subsidize 50 percent of workers' insurance premiums in the labor-intensive sector, further easing the financial burden on employers and employees.

"There is an additional incentive for electric and hybrid vehicle purchases, as well as VAT relief for home purchases," she added.

Her announcement followed President Prabowo Subianto's confirmation that the VAT rate would increase from 11 percent to 12 percent, effective January 1.

The president underlined that the new VAT rate would apply only to luxury goods and services, ensuring minimal impact on essential items and services consumed by the general public.

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact
Business 3 hours ago

Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact

 Wage subsidies, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reintroduced in the stimulus package.
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year

 Over 150,000 revelers gathered at Jakarta’s HI Roundabout for a spectacular New Year’s celebration, featuring fireworks and live concerts.
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
News 12 hours ago

Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025

 Prabowo Subianto announces an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 11% to 12% on luxury goods and services, effective January 1, 2025.
National Police Chief Acknowledges Public Distrust in 2024 Amid Controversial Incidents
News 13 hours ago

National Police Chief Acknowledges Public Distrust in 2024 Amid Controversial Incidents

 National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo acknowledges the declining public trust in the police, citing negative sentiment on social media.
Aceh Sharia Police to Enforce Ban on New Year’s Celebrations
News 13 hours ago

Aceh Sharia Police to Enforce Ban on New Year’s Celebrations

 Aceh’s Sharia Police and local authorities prepare to patrol on New Year’s Eve to prevent celebrations deemed against Islamic values.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years
1
Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years
2
Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
3
Fireworks and Concerts: Jakarta’s Top Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025
4
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
5
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED