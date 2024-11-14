Sri Mulyani Confirms 12% VAT Implementation on January 1

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
November 14, 2024 | 10:57 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani holds a press conference in Jakarta on September 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani holds a press conference in Jakarta on September 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Thursday that the new value-added tax (VAT) rate of 12 percent will be implemented on January 1, in line with the 2021 taxation law.

Despite mounting calls for a delay since President Prabowo Subianto assumed office on October 20, Sri Mulyani informed lawmakers that the current state budget and fiscal conditions do not support a postponement.

The government needs to increase state revenue to sustain the post-pandemic economic recovery, she explained.

“Tax policies, including the new VAT, have been carefully designed, taking into account the health sector and the basic needs of the people,” Sri Mulyani said during a hearing with the House of Representatives' Commission XI at the legislative building in Jakarta.

Advertisement

She stressed the importance of keeping the state budget "healthy" to address potential financial crises and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The government and parliament have previously agreed on a gradual VAT increase: from 10 percent to 11 percent in April 2022, with the final increase to 12 percent set for 2025.

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Hopes to Sign Trade Pact with Peru Next Year
Business 1 hours ago

Prabowo Hopes to Sign Trade Pact with Peru Next Year

 Indonesia wants to sign the country’s trade pact with Peru by next year as Jakarta looks to expand into new markets.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has Long Record of Promoting Anti-Vaccine Views
News 3 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has Long Record of Promoting Anti-Vaccine Views

 Doctors and researchers have proven that risks from disease are generally far greater than the risks from vaccines.
Health Minister Says BPJS Has $3B in Cash Reserves
News 3 hours ago

Health Minister Says BPJS Has $3B in Cash Reserves

 Budi dismissed rumors that BPJS is facing a Rp 20 trillion deficit.
There’s A Digital Economy Paradox in Asia-Pacific, Indonesia Tells APEC
Business 4 hours ago

There’s A Digital Economy Paradox in Asia-Pacific, Indonesia Tells APEC

 Asia-Pacific can become a major player in the digital economy, but the region still struggles with a digital divide, Indonesia says.
Tangerang Policeman Shot by Motorcycle Thief
News 5 hours ago

Tangerang Policeman Shot by Motorcycle Thief

 Wiratama was injured in the left thigh and rushed to hospital.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
1
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
2
US Agrees to Help Indonesia Develop Small Nuclear Reactor
3
Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport
4
Surabaya Businessman Arrested after Forcing High School Student to Kneel and Bark Like Dog
5
Biden Supports Indonesia’s OECD Bid as Prabowo Seeks BRICS
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED