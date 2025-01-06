Sri Mulyani: Government Can Only Fund 40% of $625B Infrastructure Needs

Jakarta. Indonesia will require approximately $625 billion (Rp 10,000 trillion) to finance its national infrastructure development through 2029, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday, highlighting a significant funding gap that must be bridged through private sector and international participation.

Speaking at the International Conference on Infrastructure at the Jakarta International Convention Center, Sri Mulyani underlined the government’s commitment to delivering basic infrastructure that is accessible, inclusive, and equitable across the archipelago.

“The central and regional governments can only cover around 40 percent of the total infrastructure financing needs, leaving a shortfall of approximately Rp 6,000 trillion,” she said.

Advertisement

“This gap will require private sector participation, strong partnerships, and innovative financing strategies,” she added.

The minister stressed that infrastructure development must go beyond physical connectivity and serve as a tool to reduce inequality between both regions and communities.

“Infrastructure must be inclusive, climate-resilient, and environmentally responsible, while supporting our broader sustainable development goals,” she noted.

Sri Mulyani said sustainability remains at the core of Indonesia’s infrastructure financing framework. Since 2022, the government has applied an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework to guide private investment in public infrastructure.

To reassure investors, she highlighted the role of the Indonesia Infrastructure Guarantee Fund (IIGF), which provides risk mitigation and security for infrastructure investments.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: