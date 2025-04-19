Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday warned of a shifting global trade landscape and rising uncertainty as a result of sweeping US tariffs imposed on many countries around the world.

Speaking via video conference from Jakarta, Sri Mulyani said that although the administration of US President Donald Trump has issued a 90-day pause before implementing the tariff hikes, the global economic impact is already being felt.

To mitigate the fallout, Indonesia is taking proactive measures, including initiating negotiations with US trade officials in Washington. Earlier this week, Sri Mulyani met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss the current situation and explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

“[The US tariff hikes] will fundamentally reshape the global trade order. Indonesia must be prepared for this new environment to ensure that we continue to protect our national interests while fostering strong partnerships with other countries,” she said.

During the meeting, Bessent emphasized that the US intends to maintain a leadership role in key international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and will leverage these platforms to advance its strategic interests, according to Sri Mulyani.

Under President Trump, Washington has prioritized a more reciprocal trade approach, signaling a significant shift in how global trade relations are managed.

Sri Mulyani noted that Indonesia’s prompt decision to engage with the US administration placed it in a stronger position than other countries that have taken a more cautious, wait-and-see approach.

“We received positive feedback for engaging early in the negotiation process. It’s a good start, and we hope to continue with technical discussions that will eventually lead to an agreement,” she said.

