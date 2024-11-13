Sritex Avoids Layoffs Amid Bankruptcy, Furloughs 2,500 Due to Material Shortage

Monique Handa Shafira
November 13, 2024 | 11:02 am
SHARE
Sritex President Director Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto addresses the media at the Manpower Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, confirming that no layoffs have been implemented among the company’s 50,000 employees despite its bankruptcy status. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)
Sritex President Director Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto addresses the media at the Manpower Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, confirming that no layoffs have been implemented among the company’s 50,000 employees despite its bankruptcy status. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)

Jakarta. Textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) has temporarily furloughed 2,500 employees due to a raw material shortage, but they remain on the payroll despite the company’s bankruptcy status declared by the Semarang District Court.

Speaking at the Manpower Ministry's office in Jakarta on Wednesday, Sritex President Director Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto, confirmed that the company has not implemented any layoffs among its 50,000-strong workforce.

“Sritex has not laid off employees amid this bankruptcy. Around 2,500 employees have been furloughed due to a lack of raw materials,” he said

Iwan said that Sritex has sufficient raw materials to sustain operations for three more weeks. However, the shortage has been worsened by court-imposed restrictions on factory goods flow. If unresolved, the situation may force additional furloughs and could lead to layoffs.

He stressed Sritex’s commitment to paying salaries for furloughed employees and hopes that the business continuity process would be expedited to minimize further disruptions.

Advertisement

Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer said that President Prabowo Subianto had instructed a coordinated 100-day rescue plan for Sritex across four ministries. “This demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting the textile industry,” Immanuel said.

The think tank Celios attributed challenges in Indonesia’s textile industry to an influx of lower-priced Chinese imports, which have put pressure on local products. Iwan acknowledged that import relaxation policies have adversely affected the industry, with the Industry Ministry also citing such policies as contributing to declines in Indonesia's manufacturing sector.

The Trade Ministry, however, refused to take the blame, saying it had implemented quotas on imported apparel and imposed duties on foreign-made textiles. The government extended safeguard tariffs on textiles, carpets, and other fabric imports by three years to protect the sector from competition.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers are considering forming a special committee to investigate the recent bankruptcy ruling against Sritex. Members of the House Commission VII on Industry and the Creative Economy discussed the plan during a recent visit to Sritex’s factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java.

Sritex, known for supplying camouflage uniforms to NATO countries, also manufactures clothing for major brands like Zara and Uniqlo.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sritex Avoids Layoffs Amid Bankruptcy, Furloughs 2,500 Due to Material Shortage
Business 59 minutes ago

Sritex Avoids Layoffs Amid Bankruptcy, Furloughs 2,500 Due to Material Shortage

 Textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) has temporarily furloughed 2,500 employees due to a raw material shortage
Indonesia vs. Japan: Underdog Host Aims for Major Upset in World Cup Qualifier
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia vs. Japan: Underdog Host Aims for Major Upset in World Cup Qualifier

 Indonesia seeks an upset, while Japan aims to secure its path to the World Cup in the upcoming Asian qualifier
Indonesia Needs to Make Sure Its Teachers Are Happy: Association
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Needs to Make Sure Its Teachers Are Happy: Association

 According to PGRI, the teachers should not always be blamed whenever a student fails in class.
PGRI Joins Chorus of Criticisms Against Merdeka Curriculum
News 3 hours ago

PGRI Joins Chorus of Criticisms Against Merdeka Curriculum

 She pointed out several shortcomings of the current curriculum that need immediate attention, notably the removal of national examinations.
Indonesia A Critical Player in Energy Transition, Biden Tells Prabowo
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia A Critical Player in Energy Transition, Biden Tells Prabowo

 US President Joe Biden recently told his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto that he wanted to work with Jakarta on energy transition.
News Index

Most Popular

KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
1
KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
2
Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked
3
Prabowo: 'We Were Shocked They Tried to Assassinate You,' in Congratulatory Call with Trump
4
Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership
5
Prabowo Tells US Investors He Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED